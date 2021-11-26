Polarizer Film Market Size Expected to Reach USD 19.70 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Polarizer Film Market Size – USD 12.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.05%, Market Trends –Global rise in technological advancements.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polarizer Film Market is estimated to reach USD 19.70 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated due to the high use of these films; especially in LCDs. Increase in environmental concerns due to hazards caused by the disposal of electronic products is expected to drive this application segment. Implementation of stringent government regulations in packaging is estimated to be a vital driver of the polarizing film's market. Similarly, an increase in demand for reflective polarizing films, especially in emerging economies; technological advancements; and rise in R&D activities are also fuelling market growth. Furthermore, the reflective properties offered by polarizing films are propelling the market globally. Based on statistics, increasing demand for mobile phone and television displays, growing demand for larger panel size, increasing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility, and growth in the need for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smart phones are also significant factors stimulating market demand.

Increasing demand for reflective polarizing films, especially in growing economies, increase in R&D activities and technological advancements are the major factors influencing market growth.

North America region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period with the largest share of 33.80% in 2020. The improving countries are the primary consumers of TFT LCD Display Modules in this region. The polarizing films market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding owing to the rise in technological advances in the area.

Top Key Companies:

Samsung SDI, DuPont, Gamma Optical Co Ltd, 3M Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, EFUN Technology Co Ltd, Fusion Optix Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporationk, Fujifilm, and Kolon Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of incorporating advanced technologies in manufacturing and production processes and increased investments in developing robust technological solutions. Companies operating in the market ramped up the value chain and global supply chain to cater to the growing global demand for disinfectants, sanitizers, and other chemicals, thereby accelerating revenue growth of the market. Capitalizing on the emerging trends such as sustainable packaging, rising demand for consumer personal care products, increasing need for packaged drinking water, and a paradigm shift to regional and local value chain have significantly contributed to the market revenue growth and are expected to be prevalent over the coming years.

Materials and chemicals industry has observed large-scale mergers and acquisition activities and other strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, brand promotions, agreements, and government and corporate deals, among others. Development of a robust product pipeline and increasing investment to accelerate research and development activities are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The report further segments the Polarizer Film Market on the basis of types, applications, end-use, and regions. It offers insights into key factors expected to influence revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment and offers CAGR and revenue for each segment across key geographical regions. Regional analysis covers assessment of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, import/export, consumer preferences, economic growth and investment opportunities, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, technological advancements, market share, market size, and a country-wise analysis to impart clear understanding of the regional scope of the global Polarizer Film Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the polarizer film market, the television segment accounts for the largest share of ~31.0% in 2020 because of the growing demand for LED display and larger display size.

The mobile phone segment is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period boosted by growing demand for smart phones in China, India, and other emerging regions.

Polarizer films are used as super twisted nematic (STN), thin film transistor (TFT) and twisted nematic (TN) display technologies. TFT film accounts for the largest market share of 42.88% in 2020 due to its winning characteristics of energy efficiency, delivering better resolution and low price.

The constant change in technology has enhanced the demand for global thin film transistor displays. However, the high cost of manufacturing and less availability of high resolutions TFTs for professional applications are some of the major factors which may affect the market growth.

Rising trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polarizer film industry, include development of ultra-thin polarizer film and the development of blue light high transmission polarizer film.

The high contrast type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. High Contrast Polarizer is known for increased durability. When unpolarized light penetrates a linear polarizer, the light that is polarized perpendicular to the polarization axis is absorbed, and light parallel to the polarization axis is transmitted.

APAC is considered to be the second largest market for Polarizer Film with a share of 21.20% in 2020, due to the increasing participation in various sports and enhanced consumption. Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7%, during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Polarizer Film Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Contrast type, Layer, Polarizer type and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

TFT Type

TN Type

STN Type

Contrast Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

High contrast

Low contrast

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Televisions

Monitors

Notebooks

Mobile Phones

Others

Layer Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Single Layer

Multi layer

Polarizer type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Linear polarizer

Polarizer by Fresnel reflection

Birefringent polarizer

Thin film polarizer

Wire-grid polarizer

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

