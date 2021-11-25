Medical Fluid Bag Market Predicted to Grow Rapidly in Coming Years, Claims AMR

Global medical fluid bags market generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Fluid Bag Market by Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Microarray, Microfluidics, and Tissue Biochip), Application (Genomics & Proteomics, Diagnostics, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

The global medical fluid bags market generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and surge in number of premature births drive the growth of the global medical fluid bags market. However, health concerns associated with the use of BPA and DEHP medical bags restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in number of hospitals and growing pharmaceutical sector presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Amsino International Inc.

B. Braun Medical

Baxter International

ConvaTec

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira Inc.

Pall Corporation

Smiths Medical

Terumo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Westfield Medical Ltd.

Based on product type, the intravenous bags segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the dialysis segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the blood banks segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

