Sterile Filtration Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

A growing demand for sterile filter from the pharmaceutical sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sterile filtration market is expected to reach USD 8,488.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sterile filtration finds usage in the removal of contaminants and particulates from fluids comprising media with or without buffers, serum, reagents, biologic or proteinaceous samples, or other types of fluids. Filtration through a pore size of 0.2 µm is essential to get a sterile filtrate by filtering particles and germs from fluids (liquids and gases) to prevent them from contaminating the end-products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.

Biopharmaceuticals products normally cannot be terminally sterilized, and thus it is crucial to use sterile grade filters in aseptic processing. Application of heat sterilization or any other process in biopharmaceutical drug products results in unwanted degradation of the product. Sterilizing membrane filtration frequently necessitated reducing the levels of bioburden within process streams to prevent the potential formation of biofilm. Further, to ascertain that the sterile filtered products uphold the pure form, a growing number of firms, especially the firms in the pharmaceutical sector, are deploying disposable process solutions to store or process the subsequent filtrate.

The growing use of sterile filtration in the food & beverage industry, especially in breweries, is playing an instrumental role in driving the market growth. Recent researches uphold the use of sterile filtration as the most appropriate method for brewers for controlling microbial hazards. Even though beer is alcoholic, acidic, anaerobic, and comprises hop compounds that ply the role of preservatives, certain microorganisms can survive in the chemical environment and thrive on rich nutrients present in beer. These kinds of microorganisms may result in beer spoilage forming a haze or sedimentation, a rancid/sour flavor, and over-carbonation, thus requiring the need for sterile filtration.

COVID-19 Impact

As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.

Biopharmaceutical companies are playing a significant role in human response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various leading biotech companies are studying the genome to prepare a feasible vaccine for its treatment. The growing investments in the R&D activities in the preparation of the vaccine are fuelling the growth of the sterile filtration market.

Key Offerings of the Global Sterile Filtration Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Sterile Filtration market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Sterile Filtration market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin Corporation, GE Healthcare, Steriletech Corporation, 3M, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, cartridge filters held a substantial sterile filtration market share in 2019. Membrane cartridge filters obtainable in hydrophilic polyamide or hydrophobic polypropylene provide the essential high performance for complete sterility of compressed air supply. Also, it provides a very large filtration surface area and a substantial amount of thermo-mechanical resistance.

• By membrane type, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is likely to grow at a rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. It offers benefits like a wide range of membrane ratings, good chemical compatibility, excellent thermal stability, naturally hydrophobic, and high flow rate, among others.

• By end-user, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical firms held the largest sterile filtration market share in 2019. Sterile filtration is essential to consistently prevent damage to the sterile barriers from impacting the production of biopharmaceuticals. Further, it is a vital process with high economic significance for biopharmaceutical firms.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is owing to substantial investments by leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing infrastructure development for research and development activities, among others.

• In January 2018, American Air Filter Company, Inc., with its affiliate company AAF Lufttechnik GmbH made an announcement about the acquisition of RIS Facility Management GmbH. The acquisition is intended to expand the American Air Filter Company, Inc. operations, as well as their presence in various geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sterile filtration market on the basis of type, membrane type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Cartridge Filters

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Capsule Filters

• Membranes

• Syringe Filters

• Others

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

• Polyethersulfone (PES)

• Nylon

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Fill-Finish Process

• Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

• Bioburden Reduction

• Water Purification

• Air Filtration

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

• Food & Beverage Firms

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Sterile Filtration market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

