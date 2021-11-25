Hydrocarbon Resins Market Size, Share, Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The Hydrocarbon Resins Market Report published by Reports and Data is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrocarbon Resins industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. It offers qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The statistics on the market status of industry players is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report offers insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, and overall industry overview.

The chemical industry is more diverse than virtually any other industry. Harnessing basic ingredients, the industry produces an array of products that not usually seen or used by consumers but are essential components of practically every consumer and industrial product. Most of the chemical industry products are intermediates, and the customers of chemical company are often other chemical companies. Several companies in this industry are also at the forefront of emerging biotechnology industries.

Public and community concerns about the performance of chemical manufacturers has led the industry participants to follow environmental performance standards. The ongoing research and development activities to expand the application scope of materials and chemicals, while reducing environmental impact is a key driving factor for the industry growth.

Over the years, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships have played a pivotal role in companies’ plans of expanding customer base and gaining a robust footing in the market. Rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further bolster market growth over the analysis period.

The report utilizes key statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and venture return analysis to offer better insights into the market landscape. The report also covers recent developments and provides a comprehensive industry overview to help readers understand the complete scenario and dynamics of the global Hydrocarbon Resins market.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shadong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd.

Puyang Tiacheng Chemcal Co. , Ltd.

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co, Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Lensco Chemical Ltd.

Neville Chemical Company

Opportunities For Players Operating In The Global Hydrocarbon Resins Market:

Manufacturers of hydrocarbon resins are seeing new opportunities in case and carton closures, protective coatings, and roofing applications. To enhance raw material and end-use product uptake, chemical companies are gaining a strong research base to manufacture resins with superior pigment wetting, thermoplastic, and non-reactive qualities. Resins with a low molecular weight, excellent water repellency, and good color stability in commercial printing inks are seeing an increase in manufacturing.

Hydrocarbon Resins Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

C5 Resin

C9 Resin

Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Printing Inks

Paints and Coatings

Tapes and Labels

Sealants

Adhesives

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Others

