Solar Energy Market Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Overview, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Solar Energy Market Size – USD 92.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing global population and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries. The decreasing cost of renewable sources of energy is expected to drive the industry's growth over the forecast period. The increasing cost of coal, gas, or oil has resulted in the government's growing initiatives to reduce the dependency on coal-generated energy.

The Global Solar Energy Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Solar Energy industry. The report covers the Solar Energy Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Solar Energy market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Solar Energy market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Solar Energy market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Solar Energy Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Solar Energy Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Solar Energy market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Solar Energy industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Solar Energy market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company's upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The Solar Photovoltaic segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The industrial and commercial sectors increasingly use it for large scale power generation.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government's increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Solar Energy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Solar Energy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Global Solar Energy Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Solar Energy market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lighting

Charging

Electricity generation

Heating

