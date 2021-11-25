Mobile Enterprise Application Market Size Expected to Reach USD 119.89 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Size – USD 54.29 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 0.1044, Market Trends –Increasing demand for cloud based solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Mobile enterprise application can be increase in smartphone penetration with variant operating systems. For more secured and real time sharing of corporate data, smartphones and systems with various operating systems are used in industries across the globe.

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 54.29 Billion in 2020 to USD 119.89 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.1044 during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.

The issues faced by enterprises for deployment of mobile enterprise application is its installation expense, difficulties in adoption of technology faced by ground level workforce and complexity in interoperability and cross-platform implementation . This may be a major restraining factor for the mobile enterprise application market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Mobile enterprise application market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in Mobile enterprise application market are Tata Consultancy Services (India), IBM Corporation (US), AT&T (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Accenture (US), Capgemini (France), HCL Technologies (India), Oracle Corporation (US), and Deloitte (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by application type into native app, hybrid app, and web app. The hybrid app is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to its range of benefits like integrating with device file systems & web-based services, embedded browsers to improve access to online content, and capability to support cross-platforms, which reduces the development cost of developers.

• The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by software into accounting and finance, enterprise resource planning, communication and collaboration, customer relationship management, m-commerce, business analytics, mobile learning, supply chain management, productivity tools, human capital management, and others. Accounting and finance is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of a range of services using mobile application which improves their customer relationship.

• The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by operating system into android, IOS, windows, and others. Windows dominates the system, having a market share of 88.2% in 2018.

• The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adapt the mobile enterprise application, small-sized enterprises may find the installation of mobile enterprise application a little unaffordable, thus lowering the market of mobile enterprise application in the small-sized enterprise segment.

• The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare and life sciences, education, manufacturing and automotive, energy and utilities, and others. Healthcare segment to growth with the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. One of the basic benefit of mobile enterprise application in healthcare is easy sharing of medical records with the clients. Another segment which is expected to witness growth is the banking, financial services and insurance, the reason being the increase in financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economies and banking services worldwide.

• The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC, the home of some large economies and developing countries like Japan, China, India, is to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, during the forecast period, due to the adverse adoption of mobile enterprise application services and solutions by enterprises in this region.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of application type, software, operating system, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Accounting and Finance

Enterprise Resource Planning

Communication and Collaboration

Customer Relationship Management

M-Commerce

Business Analytics

Mobile Learning

Supply Chain Management

Productivity Tools

Human Capital Management

Others

Application type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Native App

Hybrid App

Web App

Operating system Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Mobile Enterprise Application market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Mobile Enterprise Application market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Mobile Enterprise Application market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

