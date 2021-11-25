Sputter Coater Market Size, Industry Share, Demand and Recent Trends Report by 2026

Reports And Data

Increased use of sputter coaters in medical , telecommunication industry & increased R&D activities are key factors contributing to high CAGR of this industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sputter Coater market was valued at USD 624.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1052.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Sputtering is a technology that is widely used in the process of electronic manufacturing in which a coating of thickness ranging from 3-5 micrometers is used. The target material which is to be coated is called a sputter target, which exists in a rotatory or a planar form. The sputter deposition process applies sputter coating by covering the substrate with a layer of conducting material like metals like gold and palladium alloys. These produce a transparent conductive oxide on the material. It is known as TCO film and is widely used in solar panels, flat display panels, semiconductors, and other materials. Various substrates can be coated with these materials, including insulators like glass and plastic, metals & dielectric, and semiconductors. Major end-user industries for sputter coaters are electrical and electronics, architecture, electrical & electronics, and energy. Rising demand from the end-use industries is fueling the growth of the global sputter coater market.

The glow discharge in sputtering is dependent on the work function of the target material and pressure of the environmental gas. A range of target materials is used, including gold-palladium, gold, platinum, and silver. Gold is the most common sputtering metal. It has the most effective electrical conduction characteristics. However, it does noy have the largest grain size and is not always suitable for high-resolution coating. Due to this reason, platinum and gold-palladium are now widely used as their grains sizes are smaller than gold. Films with much more smaller grain sizes can be achieved using metals such as chromium and iridium, but these would require the use of a high vacuum (turbomolecular pumped) sputtering system.

The electronics sector around the globe is witnessing tremendous growth; it is expected to boost the sputter coater market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and increasing demand for display devices are the major drivers to market growth. The cost involved in technology development decides the price of the sputter coaters along with the targets used and sophistication of the manufacturing process. The rise in prices is thus a result of the development of high-cost technologies by key market players, resulting in patenting and suppression of smaller market players. The resulting increase in the cost of production, leading to high prices of sputter coaters is a major restraint to market growth.

This industry is highly fragmented with major players like ULVAC (Japan), Quorum Technologies (UK), Buhler (Switzerland), Cressington Scientific Instruments (UK), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

• The electrical and electronics end-user industry is expected to be the largest segment and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Increase in electrical conductivity of a sample is probably the single most common requirement for SEM, though all factors come into play with FEG SEM. Low voltage SEM operation can still benefit in many cases from a thin coating. The development of Sputter Coater systems embodies significant empirical design, however, an understanding in classical terms of glow discharge characteristics enhance such designs and may assist in the comparison of differing systems.

• Asia Pacific regional segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers in the region. In 2018, China held the largest market share of the Asia Pacific sputter coater market as major producers of sputter coaters are located in the region.

• The rising demand for voice over LTE (VOLTE) services in developing regions is expected to drive the market for sputter coaters in the telecommunication industry.

• Demand for small chamber confocal sputtering equipment is on the rise. Small sputter systems have lower cost and laboratory footprint. Use of small circular cathodes reduces the amount of investment in the target. Its use facilitates the change of target material and makes it economical to own target materials for use in different applications

• Biological substrates segment holds a key share in the sputter coater market. In the case of biological substrates, the possibility of using the substrate temperature to alter the mobility of the adatoms and thus, the final grain size of the films is limited.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sputter Coater market on the basis of substrate type, target type, application, end-use and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Metal

• Glass

• Semiconductor

• Others

o Biologicals

o Plastics

Target Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Metal

• Compound

• Others

o Alloys

o Ceramics

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Flat Panel Display

• Solar Panel

• Architectural Glass

• Semiconductors

• Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Automotive

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Institutes

• Others

o Hardware

o FMCG

o Construction

o Medical

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Sputter Coater Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

