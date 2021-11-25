Corporate Volunteering Platform Market Size worth $1359.7 Mn by 2027 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Corporate Volunteering Platform Market is propelled by Increasing Number of Successful Corporate-NGO Partnerships by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners’ says that the Global Corporate Volunteering Platform Market expected to grow from US$ 731.7 million in 2020 to US$ 1359.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Size Value in - US$ 731.7 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 1359.7 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 144

No. Tables - 56

No. of Charts & Figures - 68

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment Type and Enterprise Size

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Corporate Volunteering Platform Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014332

Implementation of Emerging Technologies with Corporate Volunteering Platform

The artificial intelligence (AI) plays a vital role in all types of organization. AI's ability to provide quick mathematical calculations to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the corporate volunteering platform market in the near future. AI has recognized to be extensively worth for high-volume data management, and outliers forecast and risk more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. While having a database of volunteer program opportunities by which employees can search for programs based on their interests, it's even more convincing to have personalized recommendations on how to assist on the basis of their volunteering interests. In 2018, Salesforce.org launched Philanthropy Cloud, which applies predictive analytics and machine learning technologies to giving and volunteering. People regularly become involved with a cause as someone suggests a volunteer program specific to their interests. Personal recommendations matter, but with recommendations driven by machine learning can scale to millions. At Salesforce, 84% of its employees volunteered in CSR activities at least once in 2017; whereas, in the year since the company launched personalized recommendations, 78% of those employees have volunteered more than once. Thus, companies anticipate an era where AI can power personalized recommendations for connecting people and cause them to make more of a positive impact. In the coming years, as the end users' expectation regarding analytics and forecasting capabilities increases, the collaborations of existing corporate volunteering solutions with advanced analytical technologies will surge, which is expected to drive noteworthy growth of the corporate volunteering platform market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Corporate Volunteering Platform Market

The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths worldwide has affected software providers to some extent due to the decrease in demand for their products. The business shutdowns as well as social distancing laid down by respective government bodies are impacting the adoption of the corporate volunteering platform market. The demand for digital solutions, especially has grown at a high rate in the past few months. A significant number of corporates have taken significant initiatives to volunteer to the affected areas. As a result, the adoption rate of volunteering platform is expected to grow in the coming years to manage all the operations.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Corporate Volunteering Platform Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00014332

Virtual volunteering is another platform that savvy companies are utilizing for expanding their employee philanthropic offerings and CSR endeavors. Virtual volunteering enables volunteers to offer services through smartphones, computers, tablets, or other connected devices. Through virtual volunteering, employees can support organizations online that they are already supporting onsite. Other employees who are unable to help onsite at a nonprofit organization or school have the option of volunteering online owing to the convenience. Virtual volunteering platform can connect volunteers of numerous skills, backgrounds, and cultures that may not be accessible locally, thereby optimizing an organization’s resources. This volunteering type provides additional support by sharing the participant’s information with their communities and companies, building a support network.

In the past few years, several companies have designed and developed asset tracking.The corporate volunteering platform market is at a nascent stage, and the software has gained popularity in recent times, as the demand for the same is stimulating among the emerging SMEs across the globe. The software as a service (SaaS) modules have facilitated numerous businesses to flourish over the years and they are still continuing to mature businesses globally. In recent years, a number of corporate volunteering platform developers are evolving in order to help the new SMEs to strategize their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Increasing number of SMEs across the globe is positively influencing the growth of the corporate volunteering platform market.

Order a Copy of Corporate Volunteering Platform Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts to 2025 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014332

• In 2020, Benevity, Inc. was selected by 56 new companies in the first half of 2020 for powering their CSR activities. Some of the notable companies includes Toyota, Nordstrom, Jacobs, COFRA Holding, Agoda and many others.

• In 2020, Blackbaud, Inc. partnered with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP). The partnership will enable Blackbaud, Inc. customers, and CECP affiliated companies to enhance their corporate social responsibility measurement data through streamlined reporting and data sharing.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/corporate-volunteering-platform-market

More Research: https://professionaldoordealer.com/author/theinsightpartners/