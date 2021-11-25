U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market To Grow In Conjunction With Innovation In The Next Decade 2020–2027

U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market size was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by Type (CRT Pacemaker and CRT Defibrillator), Application (Intraventricular Dyssynchrony, Interventricular Dyssynchrony, and Atrioventricular Dyssynchrony), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialized Cardiac Treatment Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market size was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and development in healthcare infrastructure have boosted the growth of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market. Moreover, high-end technological developments in CRT devices supplemented the market growth. However, product recalls in the U.S., cost of CRT devices, and shortage of healthcare professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developing opportunities in the low economic U.S. states would open lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories

Osypka Medical GmbH

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

MEDICO S.p.A.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OSCOR Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Covid-19 scenario-

The integration of CRT pacemaker and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator significantly reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the demand is expected to slowly increase as the market gets back to its track.

