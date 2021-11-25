Connected automotive infotainment system Market Trends, Demand, Production Analysis and Forecast to 2028
The global connected automotive infotainment system market is expected to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia’s Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.
Connected automotive infotainment systems typically include audio-video features and two-way communications tools, which include standard radio and CD players, and allow phone connections, vehicle voice commands and other types of interactive audio or video. The systems even include rear-seat DVD features that enable passengers to watch any visual media. The network connectivity issues may hinder the growth of the market. Infotainment systems require high-performance, high data rates and time-synchronous data streams on multiple devices. Thus, the systems are required to be designed for optimal signal integrity at high frequencies.
Key participants include
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The market is segmented on the basis of platforms into software and hardware. Softwares include Android, GENIVI Linux, AGL and QNX. Hardware include Intel – Apollo Lake, Qualcomm – 602A, 820A, Renesas – R-Car H2/H3, TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X, Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8 and NVIDIA – Jetson.
The software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the growth of QNX.
The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars dominated the segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 12.8%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand of luxury cars, such as SUV, Sedans, or MUVs.
The market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into SDL, CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror, Link, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE.
The market is segmented on the basis of application into multimedia streaming: audio, internet radio, and video, connected navigation and location-based content, social media and networking and in-car Wi-Fi networks.
Multimedia streaming dominated the market in 2020, and will grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, since most modern car designs has access to internet TV and mobile TV, CD players, USBs or Bluetooth for audio, internet radio, and video streaming.
The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, particularly The U.S., dominates the market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.9%, due to the rapid adoption of luxury cars.
The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global connected automotive infotainment system Market on the basis of platforms, vehicle type, application, connectivity, and region:
Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Software
Android
GENIVI Linux
AGL
QNX
Hardware
Intel – Apollo Lake
Qualcomm – 602A, 820A
Renesas – R-Car H2/H3
TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X
Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8
NVIDIA - Jetson
Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Passenger cars
Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
SDL
CarPlay
Android Auto
MirrorLink
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video
Connected Navigation and Location-based Content
Social Media and Networking
In-car Wi-Fi Networks
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
U.S.
Europe
Germany
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
South-east Asia
Latin America
Brazil
MEA
Reasons for Buying This Report:
-It Provides A Forward-Looking Perspective on Different Factors Driving or Restraining Connected automotive infotainment system Market Growth.
-It Provides A Five-Year Forecast Assessed on The Basis of How the Connected automotive infotainment system Market Is Predicted to Grow.
-It Helps in Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future.
-It Provides Pin Point Analysis of Changing Competition Dynamics and Keeps You Ahead of Competitors.
-It Helps in Making Informed Business Decisions by Having Complete Insights of Market and By Making an In-Depth Analysis of Market Segments.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative metrics
Chapter 4. Connected Automotive Infotainment System Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Connected Automotive Infotainment System Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Easily available open source platforms for integrated solutions for infotainment systems
4.4.1.2. Easy connectivity to personal devices, such as mobiles, laptops, etc.
4.4.1.3. Rising demand of information and entertainment by end users during travelling
4.4.1.4. Increase in internet and smartphone penetration
4.4.1.5. Emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry
4.4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1. Network connectivity issues
4.4.2.2. Complexity in the infotainment system
4.5. Key opportunities prioritized
4.6. Connected Automotive Infotainment System Pricing Analysis
4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's
4.8. Connected Automotive Infotainment System PESTEL Analysis
Continue…..
