Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at 4.0% CAGR Says Allied Market Research

The liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21,685.72 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $27,732.27 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Bayer

Herbalife International

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Liquid Health, Inc.

Glanbia

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Liquid Dietary Supplements Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market growth.

The sports nutrition segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the sports nutrition segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the presence of large patient population across the world and increase in awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among individuals.

North America to remain lucrative by 2027-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the region.

