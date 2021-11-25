Food Pathogen Testing Market worth $9,731.91 million by 2027 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

An upsurge in foodborne illness outbreaks to escalate market growth at 7.9% CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter and Others); Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology); Food Type (Meat and Poultry, Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy, Cereals and Grains) and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 5,360.94 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,731.91 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market

Food pathogen testing is defined as the process that helps in monitoring the presence of any life threatening bacteria or microbes in food. The food pathogen testing is a mainly crucial process in for the food industry as there are about 31 known viruses and bacteria that can cause causing pathogens that can lead to harmful foodborne diseases. This method of testing is employed in every step of food production to ensure food safety. The rise in safety concerns and regulations due to increasing the number of cases of food poisoning drives the growth of the market. for food pathogen testing. Also, advancements in various food pathogen testing methods such as like polymerase chain reaction and immunomagnetic separation and limited detection time favors the adoption of food pathogen testing among by various participants in the food industry.

The foodborne illness colloquially referred to as food poisoning is any type of illness which results from the spoilage of food, due to pathogenic viruses, bacteria or parasites that have the capability of contaminating the food. There is an increase of the number of people who are elderly and disproportionately susceptible to the serious outcomes of foodborne illness worldwide. Foodborne diseases comprise of a wide range of illness ranging from diarrhea to cancer. Some of the gastrointestinal issues can produce neurological, immunological and gynecological symptoms. Changes in food microorganisms can lead to the constant evolution of pathogens, development of resistance to antibiotics and change in the virulence of the known pathogens.

Effect of COVID-19 on Food Pathogen Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely affects economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages are among the significant industries suffering from severe disruptions such as restrictions on the supply chain and shutdown of production plants. The shutdown of different plants and factories in various countries disrupts the global supply chains and negatively impacts the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and multiple goods sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering business collaboration and partnership opportunities. Thus, these factors are restraining the growth of the food pathogen testing market in the food and beverage industry.

Based on type, the food pathogen testing market is segmented into E.coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and others. The salmonella segment led the food pathogen testing market with the highest market share in 2019 and this segment is expected to growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. Salmonellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella. It is generally characterized by abdominal pain, acute onset of fever, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. Salmonella is widely distributed in wild and domestic animals. They are common in food animals such as pigs, poultry, and cattle. The bacteria can travel through the entire food chain from animal feed, primary production, and to households or food-service establishments and institutionsraw material to end-products. Salmonellosis in humans is usually contracted through the consumption of contaminated food of animal origin, mainly meat, meat, poultry, and milk. Other foods, such as green vegetables contaminated by manure, have been implicated in its transmission.

Food Pathogen Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences., ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, and FoodChain ID Group Inc are among the players serving the global Food Pathogen Testing demands.

