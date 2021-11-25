Church of Scientology Turkey Giveaway for a Happy Holiday

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held a turkey giveaway this weekend to make Thanksgiving special for local families.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held a turkey giveaway this weekend to make Thanksgiving special for local families.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers held their 25th weekly L.A. food distribution, giving struggling families the opportunity for a real Thanksgiving dinner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make Thanksgiving special, the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held a turkey giveaway this week. This was their 25th consecutive weekly food giveaway because the need for such programs has increased dramatically since the pandemic.

Before 2020, one in five L.A. residents on average faced food insecurity. Now, one in 4 children are struggling with hunger and over 2 million people in Los Angeles County lack access to affordable and nutritious food.

“We wanted to make sure East Hollywood families would have a special holiday this year,” says Susanna Johanson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.

The next Food Drive is scheduled for Saturday, November 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles at 4810 W. Sunset Blvd in East Hollywood. All are welcome.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV channel 320. The episode can also be streamed at www.Scientology.tv and is available through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Church of Scientology Turkey Giveaway for a Happy Holiday

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Turkey Giveaway for a Happy Holiday
Bikers Promote the Truth About Drugs Throughout Italy
Volunteers from the Seattle Church of Scientology: Greening Seattle’s Kinnear Park on Make A Difference Day
View All Stories From This Author