Church of Scientology Turkey Giveaway for a Happy Holiday

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held a turkey giveaway this weekend to make Thanksgiving special for local families.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers held their 25th weekly L.A. food distribution, giving struggling families the opportunity for a real Thanksgiving dinner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make Thanksgiving special, the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held a turkey giveaway this week. This was their 25th consecutive weekly food giveaway because the need for such programs has increased dramatically since the pandemic.

Before 2020, one in five L.A. residents on average faced food insecurity. Now, one in 4 children are struggling with hunger and over 2 million people in Los Angeles County lack access to affordable and nutritious food.

“We wanted to make sure East Hollywood families would have a special holiday this year,” says Susanna Johanson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.

The next Food Drive is scheduled for Saturday, November 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles at 4810 W. Sunset Blvd in East Hollywood. All are welcome.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV channel 320. The episode can also be streamed at www.Scientology.tv and is available through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.