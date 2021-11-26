Sharesight’s portfolio tracker unleashes broker freedom for investors

Sharesight’s support for over 200 global brokers unleashes broker freedom for investors, allowing them to take control of their investments like never before.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors tracking their performance with Sharesight ’s online portfolio tracker can now automatically import trades from over 200 global brokers into a Sharesight portfolio. The platform’s extensive global broker support means investors are no longer confined to trading through just one broker for ease of tracking, but can instead trade through multiple brokers and easily track the performance of all of their trades in one place, while minimising brokerage costs, accessing global markets and maximising returns.Sharesight users can automatically track trades from leading brokers such as CMC Markets, Interactive Brokers, Selfwealth, CommSec, Saxo Markets and many others worldwide.This is made possible by Sharesight’s innovative Trade Confirmation Emails feature, which allows investors to push trade confirmations from their broker via email into Sharesight; as well as Sharesight’s powerful API connection, which enables investors to directly connect selected brokerage accounts to a Sharesight portfolio.According to Sharesight CEO Doug Morris, the ability to automatically track trades across multiple brokers gives investors “broker freedom”.“Gone are the days of sticking to the same broker, no matter the transaction costs, simply for ease of tracking your investments. The ability to automatically track trades from over 200 global brokers – and see the price and performance of all of those trades in Sharesight – means this is no longer an issue.“Investors sometimes don’t realise this, but brokerage fees can really add up and eat into your returns, especially if you make a lot of small trades. So it makes sense to take advantage of the various offers and promotions brokers have to offer, and to trade through different brokers for different purposes, for example using different brokers for local and international trades.“In that way, Sharesight’s extensive global broker support allows investors to take control of their portfolio like never before,” says Morris.Sharesight’s online portfolio tracker supports over 200 brokers across the Asia Pacific, North American, European and South African regions, with the ability to track the price and performance of more than 240,000 stocks, ETFs and funds across over 40 global markets.About SharesightSharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 300,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.