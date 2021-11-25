State Board Discusses STAR Framework and DC School Report Card

Washington, D.C.—The State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public while providing the greatest opportunity for public viewing of our work. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board is pleased to announce its next public engagement session which will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library at 901 G Street, NW. The session will provide the public with multiple opportunities to deeply engage with issues under consideration by the State Board, including social studies standards, school accountability, and education governance. Please sign up here to attend the session.

Continuing its work reviewing the District’s accountability system, called the STAR Framework, the State Board will review a set of proposed recommendations drafted by the Accountability and Assessment Committee co-chairs, Ruth Wattenberg (Ward 3) and Jacque Patterson (At-Large). The State Board will discuss the recommendations at the working session, but no decisions will be made until after additional public engagement, including at our December 4th public engagement session. You can register for the engagement session here. The State Board intends to vote on recommendations in January 2022.

The State Board’s committees will also provide updates on their work.

Upcoming Committee Meetings:

Student Advisory Committee (SAC) - December 6 at 6:00 pm

Advocacy & Outreach Committee - December 17 at 10:00 am

Accountability & Assessment Committee - December 16 at 4:30 pm

Board Governance Committee - December 10 at 1:00 pm

Education Standards Committee - December 22 at 4:30 pm

Teacher Practice Committee - November 30 at 5:00 pm

Administrative Committee - December 13 at 10:00 am

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. STAR Framework and DC School Report Card

VI. SBOE Annual Report

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessment

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Advocacy & Outreach

vii. Teacher Practice

viii. External Committees

VIII. New Business & Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is composed of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the State Board can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

