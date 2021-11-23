New $70M County Courthouse Debuts in California

Tuolumne County’s new courthouse, located in Sonora, has officially opened its doors. In addition to the five courtrooms with state-of-the-art technology, the facility offers a sheltered bus stop, eight public service counters to lessen wait times, a county law library and self-help center, offices for a lawyer facilitator and mediator for family court, and two jury deliberation rooms.
