CIO Bulletin Recognizes Infused Innovations in Top 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021
These companies have worked tirelessly to create an impact in their respective industry and we are so excited to be able to recognize them for that”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND , UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Bulletin ranked small to medium size businesses for their influence throughout the year 2021 and Infused Innovations is proud to have made the list.
“These companies have worked tirelessly to create an impact in their respective industry and we are so excited to be able to recognize them for that,” says CIO Bulletin.
Infused Innovations was highly recognized for their contributions in smaller communities, helping nonprofit organizations, and partnering on projects that positively impact the environment. For example, Infused Innovations helped an organization launch a technology where they can measure and review the health of the seafloor via visualizations. This allows them to make important decisions around wind turbine placement, cable paths, fisheries health, etc. Infused Innovations has an ongoing partnership with them to help guide them to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to do more, faster.
Another project that made Infused Innovations worthy of recognition was helping a nonprofit quickly deploy private LTE (CBRS) to under-served students during COVID-19 so that they could attend school remotely with as little disruption to their education as possible.
“I am proud of the continued recognition the team at Infused Innovations is garnering — from industry publications, partners, clients, and peers — and these achievements are evident in our continued strong growth,” said Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO. “It’s especially wonderful to be recognized for the work we are doing that is making a real difference in our client’s business and technology decisions, and helping them achieve their goals.”
You can view the complete list for The Top 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021 at 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021 (ciobulletin.com)
