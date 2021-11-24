Sober Peer Continues March Through Behavioral Health EHR Market
Company Realizes Strong Performance in New InstallationsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Peer today announced that it has brought 162 new installations of its new behavioral science outcomes platform online during 2021. Virtually all of its new customers in the behavioral health space, including substance use treatment providers, have migrated from traditional electronic health record platforms to Sober Peer’s precision health strategy.
The company is displacing its competitors at a rate originally unimaginable, says its founder and behavioral designer Ed DeShields. With almost five decades of behavior design for some 240 companies, DeShields has been able to capitalize on that expertise to help solve a growing mental health and substance use problem.
In addition to its traditional U.S. footprint, new bookings include customers in in Canada, Romania, Australia, Puerto Rico and Granada. The company intends to continue its U.S. penetration but it has a particular interest globally where it has accumulated advance, language specific, orders in twelve additional countries including Central and South America, India, Africa and Eurasia.
Fundamental to Sober Peer’s growth is its unique approach to mental health and substance use treatment outcomes science. Unlike the EHR-driven models where therapeutic solutions are largely limited by what is allowed to be billed from formula-centric treatment plans, Sober Peer uses its very large-scale platform (VLSP) to collect millions of finely-tuned data signals from patients about their day-to-day behavior.
Signaling, as Sober Peer describes it, are sub-conscience triggers collected directly from patients — for instance, actions such as showing up for work on time — that form positive or negative patterns. When those are determined to belong to a pleasure or pain response, Sober Peer’s technology logic translates them into habit patterns that correlate with substance use, or any other behavior. That behavior forms a uniquely descriptive picture of the patient a therapist can easily understand.
So far, Sober Peer has identified a few hundred common patterns among its thousands of active patients. But, many more are yet to be discovered. For example, certain cohorts may have a particular combination of factors that show a very low chance of a positive outcome in a program. DeShields says, “think of an EHR as a thermometer and Sober Peer’s behavioral data equivalent to an MRI. That’s a magnitude of difference in fidelity that can predict how likely a patient will succeed or fail with their treatment plan. You’re no longer guessing how a patient will respond to a particular treatment. You know.”
The company believes this precision treatment promises to make EHR templates a thing of the past. Consequently, the company doesn’t see its competition as the electronic healthcare records market despite the comparison often made. DeShields adds, “If we to continue to see success we’ll naturally render the EHR market obsolete. The current state-of-technology is simply too inefficient to be sustainable as poor outcomes and high costs of care continue to rise. The EHR’s fundamental nature is accounting for episodic care and does little to change the outcomes of a patient who needs behavioral health change for a life-controlling issue over time.” Precision treatment, Sober Peer style, can enable more patients to receive care at home, in their community for as long as needed.
Finally, DeShields says, “Therapists aren’t equipped with the right data or tools to understand the patient deeply -- and the industry understands that not-so-talked-about secret. It’s holding care back. But until now, there hasn’t been an alternative. That’s driving our success.”
About Sober Peer:
Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its very large-scale technology platform (VLSP) measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks twelfth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
