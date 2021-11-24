Software-Defined Data Center Industry to Grow at 32% CAGR Says Allied Market Research

Software-Defined Data Center

Presently, the Software-Defined Data Center market is largely driven by growth strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and partnership.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software-Defined Data Center Industry (SDDC Market) Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $139 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 32% during the period 2016-2022. SDDC is a facility where all data center resources that include storage, networking, and computer are virtualized and delivered as a service. It leverages deployment, monitoring, and management of data center resources through automated software.

The exponential growth of big data, increased demand for streamlined & automated data center operations, and cost efficiency has resulted in increased SDDC adoption, globally. On the contrary, factors that restrain the market expansion in certain regions include possibility of security threats and integration complexity.

SDDC network solutions include software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). The SDS network solution segment holds the maximum market share, as it includes the complete support infrastructure required for storage and management of data. However, SDN network solution is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 31.6%, owing to higher adoption, mainly in North America and Europe.

Among various industry verticals, government & BFSI accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2014, on account of higher IT spending and huge data generation. The telecom & IT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it generates huge amount of customer data on a daily basis. Among the service segments, integration, deployment, and migration accounted for the highest revenue in 2014, as it involves new hardware setup cost such as servers and automated storage systems. However, the managed services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Moreover, North America presently leads the market, on account of early adoption of the technology and high investment in data centers. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit robust growth due to increasing number of data centers and heavy spending by the Chinese government in the IT sector.

Key Findings of the Software-Defined Data Center Industry:

• SDS network solution held a significant share in the world SDDC market in 2014, and it is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

• The managed service contributed 36% of the total market value in 2014, and is projected to dominate the market by 2022, owing to the rapid adoption among large enterprises that necessitate third-party assistance to manage and control SDDC infrastructure.

• In the year 2014, government & BFSI accounted for the highest market share in the industry vertical segment, with over 25% revenue. However, telecom & IT is expected to dominate the market in near future.

• Asia-Pacific accounted for 20% of the total market value in 2014, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

Key players analyzed in the SDDC market are VMware, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. The key strategies adopted by them include product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position, enhance their software services, and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in the year 2016, VMware launched the new enterprise-proven, hyper-converged Stack, EVO to enable smooth, high-performance infrastructure for SDDC.

