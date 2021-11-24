Jammin Player Changing Landscape of Music Practise and Performance

The platform enables users to practise with a band from the comfort of their own homes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting new platform, Jammin Player , is pleased to announce it is changing the way musicians practise and perform.Jammin Player is a real-time comprehensive online tool that helps aspiring and professional musicians to learn and practise drums, bass, guitar, piano, and vocal in ways like never before. With the platform, users can improve skills, rehearse favorite songs, and become the musician they aspire to be by playing along with exceptional professional backing tracks.“There is something truly magical when musicians get together and create,” says Frederic Ippolito, founder of Jammin Player. “Playing with great musicians is a rare pleasure and essential to progress. With Jammin Player, you can now experience the immersion of playing with a band right from the comfort of your own home. It’s truly a unique and engaging learning experience.”Using Jammin Player is as easy as 1-2-3. By simply signing up, selecting a song, and then playing, musicians can jam to 100 of the greatest Classic Rock songs by artists such as AC/DC, Eagles, Eric Clapton, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Van Morison, and so many more.Jammin Player is highly affordable to subscribe to at just $9.99/month or -25% when selecting the annual package. Currently, the platform is offering a free, no-obligation 10-day trial.For more information about Jammin Player, or to register, please visit www.jamminplayer.com About Jammin PlayerJammin Player is a real-time music practise platform created by musicians for musicians. Through the platform, users can learn multiple instruments (guitar, bass, piano, drums, vocals) from just one account – making it the ultimate practise tool for musicians around the world.