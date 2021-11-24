Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,740 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Provides Safe Shopping Tips Ahead of Black Friday

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Provides Safe Shopping Tips Ahead of Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking shoppers to take precautions this holiday season. Black Friday is known as a day of extreme shopping deals; however, thieves and scammers may take advantage of the frenzy by preying on unsuspecting consumers. To help keep Floridians safe from thieves, scammers and other threats during the holiday shopping season, Attorney General Moody is releasing a few consumer protection tips. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Black Friday kicks off the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Any time large amounts of money are exchanging hands, scammers may try to interrupt transactions or trick consumers to make a dishonest dollar. If you decide to join the millions of shoppers looking for great deals this Friday, please take extra precaution and stay informed about the latest scams.” Attorney General Moody suggests the following safety tips for consumers on Black Friday:
    • Avoid shopping alone as thieves are less likely to target a group of people. Invite family and friends to join when shopping in public stores
    • If shopping with children, develop a child separation plan. Choose a designated meeting place and prepare children to be able to talk to mall security or store employees for help
    • Park vehicles in well-lit areas and do not leave valuable items visible in a car. Cover merchandise or store it securely in a trunk. Always double-check to make sure a parked car is locked
    • Stay aware of surroundings. Watch for loiterers and alert security of any suspicious activities; an
    • Secure shopping bags, purses and other personal items when traveling in crowds of people.
Attorney General Moody recently released the 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, containing further tips for safe online shopping and avoiding charity-related scams. The guide also contains a list of recalled items. To access the guide, click here. Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season brochure is also full of tips consumers should consider to protect financial and personal information during the holiday season. To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season, click here.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Provides Safe Shopping Tips Ahead of Black Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.