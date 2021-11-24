LIFT Committee awards $750,000 to Access Point Technologies EP

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $750,000 to Access Point Technologies EP for the month of November.?

“To date, the LIFT Committee has awarded $8.05 million of the $15 million appropriated by the 67th Legislative Assembly for the 2021-2023 biennium,” Shayden Akason, head of investments and innovation at Commerce said. “I encourage eligible companies to apply at business.nd.gov/lift/ as the committee continues to receive new applications.”

November LIFT recipients include:

Access Point Technologies EP, a medical device company working on cryo technology for cardiac applications was awarded $750,000 with a stipulation that the funds be released in increments of $250,000 as they hire North Dakota employees.?

The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund.?

