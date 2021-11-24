The Student Rental Market for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With the end of pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions came the resurgence of a student market that is becoming increasingly rewarding for UK expat and foreign national investors.

Domestic students are returning to major UK educational hubs to live, many trying to ‘make up for lost time’ after the pandemic brought the social side of ‘the student experience’ to a complete halt.

The surging student demand has meant that there has been an extraordinary growth in rental prices in many areas across the UK student rental market, resulting in an increase as high as 26% in some areas.

Student rentals in the East Midlands have seen the largest growth in rental prices, rising by 26% in the last five years.