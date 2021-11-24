Pharmaceutical Excipients Market size worth $ 11,172.77 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.97 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Binders and disintegrants ensure easy consumption and target effectiveness. These mentioned properties are expected to strengthen the demand for excipients in the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Pharmaceutical Excipients Market ” By Product (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals), By Formulation (Oral Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations), By Functionality (Fillers and Diluents, Binders, Suspending and Viscosity Agents, Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market size was valued at USD 6,961.64 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11,172.77 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25664

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Pharmaceutical Excipients Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Overview

The global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of parenteral products owing to a rise in the global burden of chronic and lifestyle diseases and heavy investments by the pharmaceutical industry in the development of biologics. However, the cost and time-intensive method of drug development is expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Moreover, the strong penetration of pharmaceutical manufacturing to several developing countries is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow over a period of time.

Excipients can be of various types such as sweeteners which helps in making an unpleasant taste of the drug. Excipients also impart the taste, stability, and efficacy of the drug. In addition, binders and disintegrants ensure easy consumption and its target effectiveness. These mentioned properties are expected to strengthen the demand for excipients in the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. Moreover, the factors such as the least risk associated, minimum cost, and consistency in the production are projected to fuel the demand for excipients by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the key players undergo various acquisitions and mergers which boost the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Croda International acquired Brenntag Biosector for its vaccine adjuvants portfolio which would be complementary to Croda’s pharmaceutical excipients portfolio. However, the higher production cost and stringent government regulations might impede the overall growth of the market.

Key Developments

Roquette announced the addition of a new ingredient to its range of NUTRALYS plant proteins.

DuPont has developed an excipient that could be more efficient and stable than current products on the market.

Ashland launched new excipient solutions for improved drug delivery such as Plasdone S630 Ultra, Benecel XR and XRF and Viatel bioresorbable polymers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roquette Frères, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Innophos Holdings, Inc., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market On the basis of Product, Formulation, Functionality, and Geography.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product Organic Chemicals Inorganic Chemicals Others



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Formulation Oral Formulations Parenteral Formulations Topical Formulations Other Formulations







Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality Fillers and Diluents Binders Suspending and Viscosity Agents Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners Other Functionality







Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Mixed Tocopherols Market By Product (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), By Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Microscopy Devices Market By Product (Scanning Probes Microscope, Electron Microscope, Optical Microscope), By Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Industrial Users, Academia), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Microreactor Technology Market By Type (Lab Use and Production Use), By Applications (Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Commodity Chemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Protein Stability Analysis Market By Product(Reagents and Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables and Accessories, and Software), By Technique(Chromatography, Spectroscopy, and Surface Plasmon Resonance), By End User(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic and Government Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Oncology Pharma Companies leading the path towards a healthier future

Visualize Pharmaceutical Excipients Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter