California's Trophy Coffee Partners with Ruby's Daughter to Level Up Small Minority-Owned Businesses

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Coffee, the brainchild of coffee connoisseur Jamar Freeze, announces their latest endeavor to level up small businesses. Freeze Strategic Initiatives' sought-after business and technology strategist and owner is reaching into the minority business space to offer success strategies and financial underpinnings for struggling enterprises.

Freeze, a driven finance whiz, is taking his technological savvy to help minority-owned businesses move forward. Through his investment and technology management firm (FSI), Freeze is investing in the future of America by sowing his time, know-how, and financial backing into innovative minority startups. Over 2 million Black-owned businesses employ nearly 1 million workers. This sizable niche is the perfect place for investment, and Freeze Strategic Initiative is way ahead of the curve.

The first step in this endeavor is a partnership with a woman-owned small business. Knowing that Black women represent only 4 percent of startups, Freeze takes the bold stance to support women of color in business; as a result, Trophy Coffee is proud to present the Shop Small Business Holiday Coffee Candle Collection by Ruby's Daughter. Creative Michelle Hardy designed the exclusive line of coffee-flavored candles. The notable artisan is an Army veteran who served her country proudly for six years and is now serving her clients with the same commitment.

Through her Ruby's Daughter creations, Michelle makes more than products — she makes memories. The one-of-a-kind Coffee Candle Collection is stirring up chatter among cultured shoppers. This heart-warming scented candle is the perfect addition to the holiday gift-giving season. We handcrafted every candle with "authenticity and love," says Michelle.

These homespun yet refined works of art are the perfect pairing for Trophy Coffee, which offers an organic customer experience. Trophy Coffee's rich blend of flavors like African Espresso and their coveted Christmas coffees light up the season. Buyers of the dark brew know, "Coffee is a Lifestyle!"

Faithful drinkers rave about their single origins coffee, such as the Whiskey Barrel-aged #CoffeUp blend, and Bali Blue. Flavored coffees like Hazelnut and French Vanilla are flying off the shelves. And now, this holiday season, Trophy Coffee's rich roasts boast a mission of helping other minority-owned businesses navigate the troubled waters of entrepreneurship. Through this new partnership with Ruby's Daughter, Trophy Coffee is leveling up small businesses.

Jamar and Michelle are formidable sibling entrepreneurs with a focus. The dynamic sister and brother duo are making a mark in the entrepreneurial space. With 1 out of 2 minority-owned businesses closing their doors because of the pandemic, help from the Freeze Strategic Initiative and Trophy Coffee is just what the doctor ordered. According to a study by Fundera, 58% of Black-owned companies label their businesses as distressed during these chaotic COVID times. Now with Freeze Strategic Initiatives, Jamar is positioning Black-owned businesses to soar.

