Cytogenetics Market Size to Generate $3.20 Billion by 2025 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Cytogenetics Industry

Rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer is the major factor that augments the growth of the cytogenetics market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogenetics is a branch of biology, which correlates cytology and genetics. The correlation is used to study chromosomes and genes in cells and tissues. The study is conducted in relation to hereditary and variations in genes and number of chromosomes, which are used for the detection of genetic disorders as well as selection of precise therapies for treatment of these genetic disorders. Cytogenetics includes various techniques such as comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, immunohistochemistry, and others. These techniques require the use of cytogenetic products such as testing kits, media, and reagents; probes; consumables; instruments; and software & services. These product and techniques are used for the screening of genetic disorders and designing personal medicine.

The Cytogenetics Market was valued at $1,542 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,205 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2116

Increase in prevalence of cancer & genetic disorders, rise in global geriatric population along with surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness related to acceptance of personalized medicines across the world are the factors that drive the global cytogenetics market growth. However, higher cost of advanced cytogenetic instruments is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, shift from fish to array-based techniques is expected to provide many opportunities during the forecast period.

The utilization rate of testing kits, media, and reagents is high, as they are the essential elements of every cytogenetic technique performed. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The comparative genomic hybridization segment is the largest segment in the global cytogenetics market, and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The clinical & research laboratories segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in the near future. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to record a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global cytogenetics market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of majority of major key players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards early screening of genetic disorders.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2116

The Major Key Players Are:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc.

• Empire Genomics, LLC.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Irvine Scientific.

• OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.)

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The Other Key players Are:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• MetaSystems.

Key findings of the Cytogenetics Market:

• The testing kits, media, and reagents segment accounted for approximately three-fourths share of the global cytogenetics consumables market in 2017.

• The comparative genomic hybridization segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2025.

• North America accounted for the majority of the share of the global market revenue in 2017.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

North America Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

India Disposable Gloves Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.