Modular Data Center Market Share to Outstrip $22.41 Bn by 2025, Growth Projections at 24.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners
Modular Data Center Market is propelled by developing digital ecosystems and high growth of data by 2025NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partner’ new market research study titled 'Modular Data Center Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions, Services, Applications, Deployment and Verticals' asserts that the global modular data center market was valued at US$ 2.65 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.41 Bn by 2025.
Market Size Value in - US$ 5.89 Billion in 2019
Market Size Value by - US$ 22.41 Billion by 2025
Growth rate - CAGR of 24.1% from 2020-2025
Forecast Period - 2020-2025
Base Year - 2020
No. of Pages - 266
No. Tables - 37
No. of Charts & Figures - 104
Historical data available - Yes
Segments covered - Solution, Services, Application, Deployment and Vertical
Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Modular Data Center empowers smaller organizations efficiently manage data using a modular structure, scale up and down data center operations, maintain it more easily, and incorporate a weather proof module that can also be used in case of disaster recovery. With advantages of space saving and integration of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software in it, the product finds its applications everywhere.
The modular data center market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant increase and adoption rate in years to come. One of the primary reason for high adoption of modular data centers are, it provides end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability, the modular data center also provides end users with optimal CAPEX and improved energy efficiency, which also helps in achieving low OPEX. Adoptions of the modular data center are expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to, financial, technology and communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX. Many small and large organizations and enterprises in the above verticals have adopted modular data center solutions owing to the various advantages it offers, thus influencing the market revenues and growth rates globally.
Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Data Center Market
COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.
Ease of deployment and high scalability
The usual containerized shape of modular data centers such as standard 10 feet, 20 feet, 40 feet, and customized container solutions, provide a high degree of ease in its shipment, transport and deployment. Modular data center’s ease of deployment and its ability of quick implementation (as it is pre-fabricated and tested at the factory or development site), provide end-user advantage of having a fully functional data center in comparatively short period of time, in comparison to the traditional brick and mortar facility in synchronization with its dynamic business requirement. The modular data center also provides end users flexibility to enhance its storage and operational capacity for increasing data requirements, relative cooling and power module can also be added as in required easily.
Application -Based Market Insights
The application segment of modular data center includes emergency & temporary deployment, remote office support, disaster recovery and others. The applications of modular data center vary from factors such as geographical location, climatic conditions, capacity requirement etc. The increasing number of mobile and internet users worldwide is the major reason for most of the companies demanding for additional capacity storage for the content thereby, increasing the market for capacity storage globally.
