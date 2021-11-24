Single-Use Bioreactors Market size worth $ 11,603.32 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.36% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The applications of single-use technologies in the bioprocessing industry will foster market growth. The Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Single-Use Bioreactors Market ” By Application (Process Development, Research, and Development (R&D)), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs), By Product (Single-use Bioreactor Systems, Single-use Media Bags), By Molecule Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market size was valued at USD 2,794.10 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11,603.32 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.36% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24262

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Single-Use Bioreactors Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Overview

SUBs are altogether adapted for the production of biopharmaceutical goods, which is the most influential point as there is a critical value for the value of the product and the time required for the development of the product. The companies are taking greater initiatives on enhancing the stirring mechanism, sensor systems, designs, and film technology of single-use bioreactors. The growth of single-use bioreactors has necessarily slowed down as the market is expected to reach the saturation level. However, the slow growth rate of single-use bioreactors (SUBs) signifies the relatively widespread adoption of the device in the market. There has been an increasing adoption of single-use equipment adoption by CMOs among biopharma innovators for small and mid-scale bioprocessing and also for large-scale commercial manufacturing at an increasing rate.

The facilities that are already equipped with stainless steel systems are reluctant to switch to the more flexible and cost-effective single-use bioreactors. The leachable and extractable is considered as the big concern for single-use processes specifically for the one using polymer film bags. With the increasing concern, suppliers try to overcome it but tend to impel a negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the issues associated with the single-use sensor options for use in SUBs are challenging. Single-use pH sensors are considered less than completely dependable. The other concerns are the frequent occurrence of leaks specifically for the large-scale processes.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, PALL CORPORATION (DANAHER CORPORATION), Eppendorf AG, Bioengineering, Cellexus, PBS Biotech Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC, Able Corporation & Biott Corporation, Aptus bioreactors, and Stobbe Pharma GmBH.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market On the basis of Application, End-User, Product, Molecule Type, and Geography.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Application Process Development Research and Development (R&D) Bioproduction







Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By End-User Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes







Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Product Single-use Bioreactor Systems Single-use Media Bags Single-use Filtration Assemblies Other Products







Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Microreactor Technology Market By Type (Lab Use and Production Use), By Applications (Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Commodity Chemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Shunt Reactor Market By Product (Oil-Immersed, and Air-Core), By Application (Electric Utilities, and Industrial Verticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Bioreactor Market By Material (Glass, Stainless Steel, and Single-Use), By Application (Pilot-Scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Full-Scale Production), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Thorium Reactor Market By Type (Granular And Powder), By Application (Gas Mantles, Electronic Equipment Coating, Refractory Substance Manufacturing, Camera Lens/Scientific Instrument, Nuclear Reactor, Heat Resistant Ceramics, And Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Polymerase Chain Reaction Companies and laboratories propelling biotechnology

Visualize Single-Use Bioreactors Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter