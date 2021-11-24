Press Release B2B AI Marketing
CLEARWATER, FL, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report from ReportLinker.com, the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry is projected to reach $291.5 billion by the year 2026. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of AI technology in a wide range of applications in various industries.
In line with this, B2B Business Experts aim to help B2B businesses succeed with the use of AI marketing tools to provide cutting-edge solutions. The B2B marketing agency firmly believes in the transformational abilities of AI to boost any aspect of business and improve results.
Artificial Intelligence: A Game-Changing Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a promising technology associated with software that is capable of performing various tasks and procedures autonomously. With its use of advanced computer programming solutions, AI continues to evolve and gain popularity in global industries.
AI technology features notable improvements in terms of computing power, data storage capacity, and parallel processing capabilities. It has opened doors for different innovations, such as big data, intelligent virtual assistants, and cloud-based applications.
In addition, many have adopted this technology to improve their customer services, contributing to the AI industry’s robust growth in global markets.
The increasing need to interpret and analyze vast amounts of data is also expected to drive the demand for AI-based solutions in the near future.
The Growth of AI Technology in Global Markets
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the global market for AI was estimated at 47.1 billion USD. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% by 2026, amounting to $291.5 billion.
One of the sectors analyzed is Services, which is expected to reach $154.8 billion with a 34.1% CAGR by the end of the analysis period.
Meanwhile, the Software sector accounts for a 37.9% share of the global AI market. Its estimated growth is readjusted to 31.7% for the next seven years.
The rise of virtual assistants or chatbots for customer support is expected to propel the demand for AI software and systems in several industries, including banking and e-commerce.
United States
In 2021, the AI market in the U.S. is estimated at $28.9 billion and currently accounts for a 41.4% share globally. Its market dominance is due to the rapid emergence of AI technology in various industries, such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and media.
Other factors that boost the U.S. market share include its robust technical adoption base and increased funding for the development of more advanced AI systems.
Europe
Europe is the second-largest region in the global AI market. It is forecast to reach $70.9 billion due to the growing deployments of AI solutions. These cloud-based solutions are driven by the consumers’ demand for faster data access and easier document control.
The European Commission's initiative to invest $20 billion in AI research for government and businesses further benefits Europe's AI market.
Asia-Pacific
One of the world’s largest economies, China, is expected to grow at 40.9% CAGR, with an estimated AI market of $53.6 billion in 2026. Another notable market in Asia includes Japan, which is forecasted to grow by 28.8%.
This growth in the Asia-Pacific region is fueled by the increased adoption of deep learning technologies and natural language processing (NLP) in industries, including marketing, law, finance, and agriculture.
With its significant improvements, the rapidly evolving AI technology is also being adopted in the healthcare and automotive sectors.
B2B Business Experts’ AI Marketing Tools
AI-powered tools and technologies can revolutionize how digital marketing is done. With its ability to process massive amounts of data, AI can help businesses optimize their B2B marketing campaigns to improve their return on investment (ROI).
At B2B Business Experts, we use AI marketing tools for a wide range of activities. From email marketing to search engine optimization (SEO), our B2B marketing solutions enable businesses of all sizes and industries to thrive and succeed.
● Email Marketing: AI helps personalize the delivery times and frequency of sending emails. With an improved email marketing approach, businesses can maximize their engagement and performance.
● Marketing Platform: It streamlines email marketing campaigns by personalizing each email delivery to match customers’ behaviors and preferences.
● Copywriting: Businesses can create and automate marketing copy in a human-like tone while carrying the brand voice across various channels.
● Chatbots or Conversation Tools: These AI marketing tools aid in the enhancement of customer experience and automation of various tasks, including marketing, support, and lead generation.
● Personalization: Using AI, businesses can use different personas instead of grouping customers with broad categories. This provides customized experiences in real-time.
● Content Marketing: Companies can use valuable consumer data to create interesting content that resonates with the target audience, driving more visitors and conversions.
● Ecommerce: AI-powered tools allow businesses to track essential consumer information, including previous purchases and shopping habits, for an optimized experience.
● Competitive Intelligence: Businesses can gather data on consumers, competitors, and industry trends. This lets them gain a competitive edge in the industry.
● Paid Advertising: Using AI, companies can track valuable consumer information to help them improve their paid advertising campaigns.
● Analytics: These AI marketing tools provide useful insights on marketing spend and ROI, helping businesses increase their sales and revenue.
● Lead Generation: By leveraging these platforms, companies can gain access to a large database to easily find and develop leads.
● Video: Video marketing powered by AI enables companies to develop customized and engaging content for their clients.
● SEO: These platforms use AI to optimize websites and content for search engines, providing users with an immersive experience.
B2B Business Experts aim to help B2B businesses improve their online visibility using innovative AI marketing tools. Contact us at jeremy@b2bbusinessexperts.com or +1 727-384-9620 for a free consultation.
Jeremy Haug
In line with this, B2B Business Experts aim to help B2B businesses succeed with the use of AI marketing tools to provide cutting-edge solutions. The B2B marketing agency firmly believes in the transformational abilities of AI to boost any aspect of business and improve results.
Artificial Intelligence: A Game-Changing Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a promising technology associated with software that is capable of performing various tasks and procedures autonomously. With its use of advanced computer programming solutions, AI continues to evolve and gain popularity in global industries.
AI technology features notable improvements in terms of computing power, data storage capacity, and parallel processing capabilities. It has opened doors for different innovations, such as big data, intelligent virtual assistants, and cloud-based applications.
In addition, many have adopted this technology to improve their customer services, contributing to the AI industry’s robust growth in global markets.
The increasing need to interpret and analyze vast amounts of data is also expected to drive the demand for AI-based solutions in the near future.
The Growth of AI Technology in Global Markets
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the global market for AI was estimated at 47.1 billion USD. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% by 2026, amounting to $291.5 billion.
One of the sectors analyzed is Services, which is expected to reach $154.8 billion with a 34.1% CAGR by the end of the analysis period.
Meanwhile, the Software sector accounts for a 37.9% share of the global AI market. Its estimated growth is readjusted to 31.7% for the next seven years.
The rise of virtual assistants or chatbots for customer support is expected to propel the demand for AI software and systems in several industries, including banking and e-commerce.
United States
In 2021, the AI market in the U.S. is estimated at $28.9 billion and currently accounts for a 41.4% share globally. Its market dominance is due to the rapid emergence of AI technology in various industries, such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and media.
Other factors that boost the U.S. market share include its robust technical adoption base and increased funding for the development of more advanced AI systems.
Europe
Europe is the second-largest region in the global AI market. It is forecast to reach $70.9 billion due to the growing deployments of AI solutions. These cloud-based solutions are driven by the consumers’ demand for faster data access and easier document control.
The European Commission's initiative to invest $20 billion in AI research for government and businesses further benefits Europe's AI market.
Asia-Pacific
One of the world’s largest economies, China, is expected to grow at 40.9% CAGR, with an estimated AI market of $53.6 billion in 2026. Another notable market in Asia includes Japan, which is forecasted to grow by 28.8%.
This growth in the Asia-Pacific region is fueled by the increased adoption of deep learning technologies and natural language processing (NLP) in industries, including marketing, law, finance, and agriculture.
With its significant improvements, the rapidly evolving AI technology is also being adopted in the healthcare and automotive sectors.
B2B Business Experts’ AI Marketing Tools
AI-powered tools and technologies can revolutionize how digital marketing is done. With its ability to process massive amounts of data, AI can help businesses optimize their B2B marketing campaigns to improve their return on investment (ROI).
At B2B Business Experts, we use AI marketing tools for a wide range of activities. From email marketing to search engine optimization (SEO), our B2B marketing solutions enable businesses of all sizes and industries to thrive and succeed.
● Email Marketing: AI helps personalize the delivery times and frequency of sending emails. With an improved email marketing approach, businesses can maximize their engagement and performance.
● Marketing Platform: It streamlines email marketing campaigns by personalizing each email delivery to match customers’ behaviors and preferences.
● Copywriting: Businesses can create and automate marketing copy in a human-like tone while carrying the brand voice across various channels.
● Chatbots or Conversation Tools: These AI marketing tools aid in the enhancement of customer experience and automation of various tasks, including marketing, support, and lead generation.
● Personalization: Using AI, businesses can use different personas instead of grouping customers with broad categories. This provides customized experiences in real-time.
● Content Marketing: Companies can use valuable consumer data to create interesting content that resonates with the target audience, driving more visitors and conversions.
● Ecommerce: AI-powered tools allow businesses to track essential consumer information, including previous purchases and shopping habits, for an optimized experience.
● Competitive Intelligence: Businesses can gather data on consumers, competitors, and industry trends. This lets them gain a competitive edge in the industry.
● Paid Advertising: Using AI, companies can track valuable consumer information to help them improve their paid advertising campaigns.
● Analytics: These AI marketing tools provide useful insights on marketing spend and ROI, helping businesses increase their sales and revenue.
● Lead Generation: By leveraging these platforms, companies can gain access to a large database to easily find and develop leads.
● Video: Video marketing powered by AI enables companies to develop customized and engaging content for their clients.
● SEO: These platforms use AI to optimize websites and content for search engines, providing users with an immersive experience.
B2B Business Experts aim to help B2B businesses improve their online visibility using innovative AI marketing tools. Contact us at jeremy@b2bbusinessexperts.com or +1 727-384-9620 for a free consultation.
Jeremy Haug
B2B Business Experts
+1 727-348-9620
email us here