Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Apprenticeship Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating November as “Apprenticeship Awareness Month” in Nebraska. He presented the proclamation to Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin in recognition of the agency’s work to grow the number of apprenticeship programs in Nebraska. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, registered apprenticeship enrollment in the state increased by 14% in 2020.

Daniel Phillips, Director of Innovation for College and Career Readiness at Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), joined the Governor to talk about his district’s collaborative work with local employers to provide apprenticeship opportunities to students. President of Central Community College (CCC) Matt Gotschall described CCC’s efforts to expand the availability of earn-while-you learn apprenticeships. Additionally, Lindsay Corporation Senior VP of Human Resources, Kelly Staup, highlighted the new welding apprenticeship program her business has partnered with CCC to offer.

The Nebraska Department of Labor is collaborating with businesses, educational institutions, and the US Department of Labor to develop new Registered Apprenticeship programs across a variety of industries. Registered Apprenticeship Programs offer high school and college students the opportunity to gain career skills while simultaneously earning income and advancing their education.

Nebraskans interested in Registered Apprenticeship programs can contact the Nebraska Department of Labor at NDOL.Apprenticeship@nebraska.gov.

