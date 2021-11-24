KKP Showcases Blue Economy by-product at Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) continues to boost economic growth by heightening the fisheries sector. Starting from strengthening export-oriented leading commodities on the upstream side to being active in various international level exhibitions. Recently this week, KKP exhibited various potentials as well as Indonesian seafood products to the Indonesia Pavilion, this was part of the Indonesia Seafood program at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Director-General of Strengthening Competitiveness of Maritime and Fisheries Products (PDSPKP), Artati Widiarti revealed, through Expo 2020 Dubai, KKP seeks to strengthen Indonesia's Seafood brand in the eyes of the world. The commodities on display include superior products such as shrimp, lobster, crab, and tuna. He explained, currently, Indonesian seafood has become a prima donna in various countries.
"It is unmistaken. This is an extraordinary opportunity to attract buyers and investors worldwide," said Artati during his visit to Dubai. Artati added, in this event alone, KKP will also showcase the implementation of Blue Economy to the general public. Starting from its official policy of measurable fish capture; proven from the various products displayed containing a sustainable label, and the implementation of stable aquaculture and social responsibility with international standards creating a perfect environment for Indonesia to produce high-quality shrimp to be sold globally.
Other than Blue Economy, Indonesia is also committed to combating the IUU Fishing related to the nation's regulation of tuna fishing. Indonesia is registered as a member of the RFMOS and takes part in developing the ASEAN Tuna Ecolabel. Not to mention, Indonesian tuna is always processed by following national and international regulations until it is accepted in countries such as the USA, Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, to Italy.
"To this day, there are over 200 Indonesian tuna factories certified with Good Manufacturing Practices and HACCP standards. Some are also certified with MSC, ISO 22000, and Kosher certificates," said Artati.
In this exhibition, visitors from various countries will be given the opportunity to taste the culinary combination of seafood and Indonesian spices. These include a special tuna dish complimented with nasi goreng sauce, shrimp, crab, and canned snails as part of introducing Indonesia's Spice Up The World program.
"In the Indonesia pavilion, cosmetic products made out of seaweed will also be displayed as well as various unique handicrafts made from seashells," he concluded.
Previously, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono took the time to participate in the opening of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. This course of action is also part of the minister's sideline from his long business trip to Europe and the Middle East some time ago.
Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. This international scale exhibition is the third-largest event in the world after the Olympics and World Cup. The 34th World Expo held in Dubai will be the first in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).
