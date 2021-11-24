Timber Logistics Market Demand Analysis To 2027 Lead By - Biewer Lumber, Champion Freight, Dalaro Shipping AB

Timber logistics market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by type, and region

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timber logistics organizes the storage and distribution of timber. Timber logistics ensures that the right products are delivered to customers. Timber has found a wide range of applications in various sectors such as construction, furniture, and energy generation. Increase in sustainable packaging and opting for paper-based packaging instead of leading to the growth of the timber market. Thus, the growing demand for paperboard packaging will lead to an increase in demand for timber and consequently timber logistics market. The demand for packaging solutions in emerging markets is driving the demand for wood pulp, which is expected to increase significantly over the next decade. These factors are increasing the demand for wood, which in turn, is driving the demand for timber logistics market in near future.

The key players analyzed in the report include Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd., Biewer Lumber LLC, Champion Freight (NZ) Ltd. and Dalaro Shipping AB, DB Schenker, Euroforest, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Mac-Trans and Timber24

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

COVID-19 and environmental balance jeopardize the production and trade of essential forest products and undermine the livelihoods of the local population.

COVID-19 and its impact on transportation and logistics ecosystems is unlike anything we have ever experienced.

COVID-19 has resulted in a supply/demand imbalance for trucking companies as freight coming into the impact areas is greater than the freight leaving those areas.

It is evident that the global economy is grinding to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has affected storage and evacuation of the material. However, the risk of interruption in log exports is limited.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the timber logistics market are increasing demand for paper-based packaging and rise in demand for timber from the construction industry. However, rise in deforestation and increase in the use of lesser-known species of timber hamper the growth of the automotive timber logistics market. On the other hand, increase in adoption of timber-based alternatives provide opportunities in the timber logistics market.

Increase in demand for paper-based packaging

The demand for paper and paperboard has increased significantly. It is estimated that the demand for paper and paperboard will rise to more in future. The demand for tissue paper and packaging materials made from wood pulp is expected to increase, owing to the growing demand for packaging needs in emerging and e-commerce markets.

Rise in demand for timber from the construction industry

Companies are looking for sustainable packaging and opting for paper-based packaging instead of plastic. Which is leading to the growth of the timber market. Thus, the growing demand for paperboard packaging will lead to an increase in demand for timber and consequently timber logistics market.

