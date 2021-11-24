Automotive Plastics Market to Worth USD 53.85 Billion by 2027 | Global Automotive Plastics Industry Size, Business Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the automotive plastics market are Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Borealis AG (Austria), DuPont (U.S.), DSM Engineering (The Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), LANXESS (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), LyondellBasell (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Arkal Automotive (U.S.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research study by Fortune Business Insights™, the global automotive plastics market share is expected to hit USD 53.85 billion by 2027. This is attributable to the rising automotive sector and the growing demand for additive manufacturing in automotive sector during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report. The report further observes that the market stood at USD 40.91 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Automotive plastics are type of polymers adopted in the production of automobiles. Generally, four types of plastics are used such as polyurethane, PVC, polypropylene, and polyamides. The plastics are mostly used to reduce the vehicle weight that lead to better fuel consumption and performance.





Companies present in the Automotive Plastics Market, They are as follows:

Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Borealis AG (Austria)

DuPont (U.S.)

DSM Engineering (The Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.)

LANXESS (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

LyondellBasell (The Netherlands)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Arkal Automotive (U.S.)

Other Players





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Favor Growth

The growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is propelling manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology to develop lightweight and advanced plastic products is expected to drive the demand for advanced automotive plastics across the globe. In addition to this, high disposable income and the improved living standards of the people globally is driving the sales of automotive that will contribute to the growth of the global automotive polymers market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Exterior Segment Held 28.1% of Market Share in 2019

The exterior segment, based on application, held a market share of about 28.1% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum backed by the surging adoption of automotive plastics in the exterior of vehicles to prevent corrosion and deformation of components.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Demand for Automotive Polymers to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global automotive plastics market size during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for automotive polymers owing to their superior properties such as excellent heat resistance, low density, and corrosion inhibition in the region. North America stood at USD 5.93 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase an exponential growth backed by the increasing adoption of automotive plastics in the production of automobiles in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-plastics-market-102023





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Facility Expansion to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global automotive polymers market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on expanding their production facilities to cater to the growing demand for advanced automotive plastics. Furthermore, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, the introduction of new product, and partnership that is anticipated to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

October 2020 – Teijin announces its partnership with AZL Partner Network, a cross-industry network for joint business development organized by AZL Aachen GmbH. The company joins the wide network to develop multi-material automotive plastics for electric vehicles.





