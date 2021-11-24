Offshore Wind Energy Market Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Offshore Wind Energy Market Size – USD 36.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Offshore Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 106.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing trend of industrialization in developing economies. The rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries are expected to drive the offshore wind energy market demand.

The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Offshore Wind Energy industry. The report covers the Offshore Wind Energy Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Offshore Wind Energy market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Offshore Wind Energy market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Offshore Wind Energy market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Offshore Wind Energy market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Offshore Wind Energy industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Offshore Wind Energy market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnerships will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

The Fixed structure held the largest market share of 57.5% in the year 2019. Cost-effectiveness and ease of operation of the fixed structure have resulted in the segment's increasing demand.

Deep water (>60m Depth) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The reductions in installations cost, improved engineering of turbines, and the development of turbines with floating substructures are expected to drive the segment's demand.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Offshore Wind Energy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Offshore Wind Energy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Offshore Wind Energy market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of Installation, Location, Component, and region:

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Floating structure

Fixed Structure

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shallow Water (<30m depth)

Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)

Deep Water (>60m Depth)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Substructure

Turbine

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Offshore Wind Energy Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Offshore Wind Energy Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Offshore Wind Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Offshore Wind Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Offshore Wind Energy Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Offshore Wind Energy Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Offshore Wind Energy market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Offshore Wind Energy market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

