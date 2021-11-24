Green Technology and Sustainability Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size – USD 10.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.

The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Green Technology and Sustainability industry. The report covers the Green Technology and Sustainability Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Green Technology and Sustainability market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Green Technology and Sustainability market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Green Technology and Sustainability market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Scenario 2020-2028

The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Green Technology and Sustainability market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Green Technology and Sustainability market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Green Technology and Sustainability market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Green Technology and Sustainability Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Green Technology and Sustainability market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

