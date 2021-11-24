Construction Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Construction Market Size – USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction market size reached USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization with increasing global population is expected to continue to drive construction market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing population in Asia Pacific in countries such as India and China among others and rising need for residential and commercial infrastructure and projects.

The Global Construction Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Construction industry. The report covers the Construction Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Construction market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Construction market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Construction market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Construction Market Scenario 2020-2028

The Global Construction Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Construction market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Construction industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Construction market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Land planning and development segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for optimal utilization of available resources along with need to contemplate future condition of the property are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the residential segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for residential projects with young working demography aspiring to purchase or rent homes on their own.

Increasing demand for large commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects due to rapidly growing economies is expected to foster revenue growth of the material handling machinery segment.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Construction market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Construction market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Al Habtoor Group LLC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bauer Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, Actividades de Construcción Y Servicios SA, Bechtel Corporation, and Samsung C&T Corporation.

Global Construction Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Construction market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the construction market on the basis of type, building, construction machinery, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Specialty Trade Contractors

Land Planning and Development

Building Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Construction Machinery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Housing

Healthcare

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial

Educational

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Construction Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Construction Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Construction Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Construction Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Construction market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Construction market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

