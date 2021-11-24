Logistics Automation Market 2026: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Allied Market Research Logo

Gaining traction due digital transformation in the logistics industry, emergence of IoT, exponential growth in the eCommerce industry, advancements in robotics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics automation decreases manual entry of processing freight shipments with automatic retrieval of options in the procurement of transportation with automatic notifications and real time updates of freight information. This is a major factor that drives the adoption of logistics automation across various industry verticals and boosts the global logistics automation market growth.

Key benefits of logistics automation include preference for transportation mode of choice and real time freight rates, access to real time freight data and analysis, accurate commodity freight classification which in turn reduces costly manual errors, and many others.

The global logistics automation market is segmented based on component, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solutions, the market if further sub-segmented into hardware and software.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into transportation management and warehouse & storage management. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Based on industry vertical, it is classified into chemicals, automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, oil, gas, & energy, retail & e-commerce, aerospace & defense, logistics & transportation, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and other. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in the global logistics automation market, which include Knapp AG, Mecalux, S.A., Dematic Corp, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, SSI Schaefer LLC, Swisslog Logistics, Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., Vitronic Machine Vision, Ltd., and Toshiba Logistics Corporation.

Key Benefits of Logistics Automation Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global logistics automation market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global logistics automation market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global logistics automation industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global logistics automation market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

