Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size Worth $ 272,054 million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and mHealth Solutions

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Products & Services, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 272,054 million by 2027 from US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare mobility solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 57,162.65 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 272,054 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 22.2% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 224

No. Tables- 163

No. of Charts & Figures- 82

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Products and Services , Application , and End User , and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Healthcare mobility solutions help healthcare organizations to stream workflow and effectively manage workforce and patient data. These solutions are provided through mobile applications and enterprise solution platforms. Enterprise solutions offered by various healthcare IT firms provide various advantages such as cost-effective healthcare management and efficient healthcare resources management.

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the healthcare mobility solutions market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and mHealth Solutions

Advancements and use of telemedicine and mHealth technologies has been benefiting physicians, patients, promoters, facilities, and communities through improved health outcomes. These technologies have increased patient engagement along with promoting appropriate use of mobile technologies. They are widely preferred for booking appointments for diagnostics, consultation, treatment, and many more clinical aspects.

The use of telemedicine and mHealth allows healthcare providers to provide patient care beyond clinics. These technologies ensure reduction in overall healthcare cost, lowering of administrative time and personnel allocation requirements, improvements in internal communication process, efficient management of patients and their data, and enhancements in nursing activities. Thus, they have become an important enabler of healthcare management for caregivers and care payers owing to the effortlessness of capturing, sharing, analyzing, and collaborating the medical information. Telemedicine apps are also employed to provide medical education services as they allow students to visualize experiments conducted by experts and share the knowledge to students and patients with highest ease. Thus, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mHealth applications is driving the mobility solutions market growth.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on products and services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and it is estimated to dominate the market with highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

Based on application, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into enterprise solutions, and mHealth applications. The enterprise solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Oracle Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Sap SE; Zebra Technologies Corporation; Cerner Corporation; AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; [X]CUBE Labs, and AirStrip.

Inorganic strategies such as partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted by companies to meet changing customer demand and maintain their brand name across the world. Market players operating in the healthcare mobility solutions market also adopt organic strategies such as product launch and expansion to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide as well as to meet the growing demand.

