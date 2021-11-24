World Ruby Chocolate Market Rise at 30% CAGR, Size & Share Will Reach to USD 5,000.00 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[190+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Ruby Chocolate Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 600.00 Million in 2019 to reach USD 5,000.00 Million by 2026, at 30% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NESTLE, Leonidas, PRESTAT, Barry Callebaut, AANI & DANI, Rococo Chocolates, Oilean Chocolates and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Ruby Chocolate Market By Type (Bars, Flakes, Wafer Thins, Callets, and Others), By Application (Bakery & Pastry, Ice Cream, and Confectionary), and Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ruby Chocolate Market size & share expected to reach to USD 5,000.00 Million by 2026 from USD 600.00 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

What is Ruby Chocolate? Report Overview & Coverage:

Ruby chocolate was invented in the year 2017. Ruby chocolate is a new type of chocolate that has a pinkish hue, extended the industrial color palette afar just dark, white, and milk. The ruby chocolate is prepared from ruby cocoa beans. These are existing vegetal cocoa bean variations that have been recognized as having the right qualities to be treated into ruby chocolate. Ruby chocolates are prepared from ruby cocoa beans which have characteristic pinkish color and a strong fruity taste. These chocolates are also known as the ‘fourth type in chocolate’, which provides an absolutely new taste experience, which is not milky bitter, or sweet. It is mainly a mixture of luscious smoothness and berry-fruitiness. The ruby chocolate is also called the ‘millennial chocolate’ and ‘first pinkish chocolate’ in the history of the chocolate industry sector.

Industry Major Market Players

NESTLE

Leonidas

PRESTAT

Barry Callebaut

AANI & DANI

Rococo Chocolates

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing consumption of ruby chocolate among consumers is one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the global ruby chocolate market. The global ruby chocolate market is expected to grow owing to the in-demand by increasing customer awareness and an extensive focus on research and development by key players. Ruby chocolate reveals amazing taste experiences because of its unique fresh berry taste. It provides innovative ideas for the next generation of the bakery, confectionery, desserts, and ice-creams. These are the key factors that are anticipated to witness significant growth in the global ruby chocolate market in the upcoming years. The production of ruby chocolates requires the getting of ruby chocolate patent rights that may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovations activities in the technology of ruby chocolate, and increased investment in chocolate industries are anticipated to open new avenues for the ruby chocolate market in the near future.

Global Ruby Chocolate Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 600.00 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 5,000.00 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 30% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players NESTLE, Leonidas, PRESTAT, Barry Callebaut, AANI & DANI, Rococo Chocolates, Oilean Chocolates, and Others Segments Covered By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global ruby chocolate market is segmented as bars, flakes, wafer thins, callets, and others. Among which bars segment was accounted for the major revenue share in the global ruby chocolate market in 2019. The innovation in ruby chocolate in recent years is expected to positively impact segment growth. In 2019, the bars segment was accounted for around 60% of the global ruby chocolate industry.

On the basis of application, the global Ruby Chocolate market is categorized into bakery & pastry, ice cream, and confectionery. Among the aforementioned segment, the confectionery segment was accounted for more than 80.0% of revenue share in 2019. The growing number of eco-conscious consumers is driving the demand for sustainable candy products with improved nutrition. The top confectionary manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable and transparent supply chains for delivering a novel experience to their consumers. Limited or no use of artificial additives and the addition of higher quality ingredients are the key trends in the global confectionery industry. A significant shift of consumers towards low sugar and luxury chocolate products is anticipated as a major market opportunity in the coming years.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global ruby chocolate market is categorized into online, and offline. Among the aforementioned segment, the offline segment was accounted for more than 60.0% revenue share in 2019.

Regional Dominance:

On the basis of region the ruby chocolate market is segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region dominates the ruby chocolate market among all the regions followed by Europe in terms of value.

Browse the full “Ruby Chocolate Market By Type (Bars, Flakes, Wafer Thins, Callets, and Others), By Application (Bakery & Pastry, Ice Cream, and Confectionary), and Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ruby-chocolate-market-type-bars-flakes-wafer-thins

This report segments the global Ruby Chocolate market as follows:

Global Ruby Chocolate Market: Form Analysis

Bars

Flakes

Wafer Thins

Callets

Others

Global Ruby Chocolate Market: Application Analysis

Bakery & Pastry

Ice Cream

Confectionary

Global Ruby Chocolate Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Offline

