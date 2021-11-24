(Video) Iran Protests – Shahrekord’ s Uprising to Protest the Lack of Water

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The people of Shahr-e Kord, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari province held the second consecutive day of their large demonstrations on Monday, protesting government policies that have resulted in water shortages across the province (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The protests in Shahr-e Kord began on Sunday, following two weeks of intense protests of the neighboring Isfahan province. On Saturday, thousands of people from across Isfahan gathered at the basin of the Zayandeh Rud river. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran)Maryam Rajavi: The people of ran do not wish to live under the yoke of the mullahs who have stolen their healthy water and air. The only way out is to end mullahs’ rule of oppression. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Like many other provinces, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari are facing severe water shortages. The protesters were saying that government officials are only giving promises and refrain from taking action. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran)The production of each kilogram of steel consumes about 30,000 liters of water. It is certain that these industries swallow the water on the Zayandeh Rud… Additionally, aquifers are also in serious danger of drying out. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) : According to the Jomhori-e Eslami paper, Gotvand Dam, 500,000 tons of salt are being dissolved in the dam reservoir annually and the conditions of the dam will get worsen . (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mohammad Mokhber acknowledged that the regime is trying to cope with an unprecedented and extremely worrying budget deficit, saying that the amount of 647,000 billion tomans (equal to $22,685,834,500) this year was the regime (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Fearing the spread of the protests, the clerical regime’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), instead of returning the diverted waters to people, has resorted to ridiculous tactics against the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI)

Maryam Rajavi hailed the people of Shahrekord who rose up against the plunder of water in Iran She said: people rise up from Khuzestan to Isfahan & Shahrekord.

Ebtekar newspaper: some MPs trying to tie the protests in Isfahan with ethnic disputes to exploit them. These reactions just show how far failing to understand the cleverness of the people of Isfahan.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, November 22, 2021, for the second day running, thousands of people of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province demonstrated in the Provincial capital, Shahrekord (to protest against the lack of water and the clerical regime’s plundering policies.Yesterday, demonstrators marched from Revolution Square to the Governor’s office where they gathered.During the demonstrations, protesters chanted:"Bakhtiari dies, will not accept humiliation,” "Beware of when we pick up our guns,” “Shame on the state radio and television [for censoring the news of our protests],” “Lorestan, Khuzestan (provinces) support our protests,” “Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari people will not allow their water to be taken away,” and “The shameless officials plundered the water.” The demonstrators vowed to continue their protests in the following days until they achieved their rights.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the brave people of Shahrekord who rose up in the wake of protests in Isfahan against the regime’s plunder of water resources. She said: The people of Iran rise up from Khuzestan to Isfahan and Shahrekord.They do not want to live under the yoke of the mullahs who have stolen their water and air.The only way out is to end mullahs’ rule of oppression.The people of Shahr-e Kord, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari province held the second consecutive day of their large demonstrations on Monday, protesting government policies that have resulted in water shortages across the province.The protesters were chanting anti-regime slogans and encouraging other provinces to join what is slowly becoming a nationwide movement against regime policies.Since June 2021 concurrent with the people’s protests in Iran’s Khuzestan province, the country is witnessing constantly new protests over water shortage.After the recent protests in Isfahan and then in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, the regime, out of fear that the people would declare the regime to be the main culprit of this situation, is introducing drought and rainfall decrease as the main reasons for this situation.Mohsen Pirhadi, a member of the regime’s parliament executive board told the Resalat newspaper: “Today, people’s demand for water is spreading from one city to another and from one province to other provinces.The demands of the labor society have reached the teachers’ community or the medical staff and this will soon encourage other social strata and spectrums to pursue their demands. If this happens, then the neglect of handling issues and problems such as air pollution in metropolitan areas won’t be justified.”“According to experts, there’s only one province that doesn’t suffer from water shortages, and we are facing this natural challenge throughout the entire country,” the state-run Vatan-e-Amrooz newspaper reported.The state-run newspaper Ebtekar wrote: “Some MPs were trying to tie the protests in Isfahan with ethnic disputes in order to exploit them. These reactions just demonstrate how far they are off, failing to understand the wisdom of the people of Isfahan who didn’t blame their compatriots but rather they aimed at the administrative recklessness.”The state-run newspaper Jomhori-e Eslami also warned: “The problem that farmers are facing cannot be solved with orders nor with recommendations. It is time for the government to relocate industries with high water consumption from water-scarce areas to the seashores instead of resorting to excuses.”Concerning the necessity to shut down Mobarakeh Steel Company and Esfahan Steel Company that are the main factories responsible for drying up of the Zayandeh Rud river, a state-affiliated expert told the state-run newspaper Setareh Sobh: “The production of each kilogram of steel consumes about 30,000 liters of water.It is certain that these industries swallow the water on the Zayandeh Rud… Additionally, aquifers are also in serious danger of drying out. The plains in Isfahan, as well as those in Khorasan province, sink 12 cm annually.”Meanwhile, according to state sources, the outlook for the Chamshir Dam in Khuzestan, which is run by the regime’s Water and Power Resources Management Company and is currently being drained, is worse than the catastrophic fate of the Gotvand Dam.According to the Jomhori-e Eslami newspaper, 500,000 tons of salt are being dissolved in the dam reservoir annually and the conditions of Chamshir dam will be worse than Gotvand dam.On November 21, during an interview with IRNA, the official news agency, Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber acknowledged that the regime is trying to cope with an unprecedented and extremely worrying budget deficit, saying that the amount of 647,000 billion tomans (equal to $22,685,834,500) this year was the regime’s most important economic challenge.Iran Protests: Using Ridiculous Tactics Against Mek, IRGC Desperately Attempts To Downplay the Uprising as Insignificant and a Failure.Following the continuation of the uprising and sit-in by the people and farmers of Isfahan, fearing the spread of the protests, the clerical regime’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), instead of returning the diverted waters to people, has resorted to ridiculous tactics against the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and desperately tried to downplay the uprising as being insignificant and a failure.

