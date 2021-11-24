Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

Massive industrial growth in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, along with stringent regulatory policies promoting workplace safety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market size is estimated to reach USD 10.37 Billion from USD 6.02 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the introduction of stringent regulatory policies pertaining to workplace safety. According to a report of National Statistics Health & Safety Executives, nearly 12,000 workers die each year in the U.K., and 67% of the deaths are a result of high asbestos exposure. The safety standards set by the regulatory agencies like the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), mainly in North America and Europe, are bolstering the demand for respiratory protective equipment from the industrial workplaces.

The expansion of transportation, construction, oil and gas, and textile industries in the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, is creating lucrative opportunities for respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market growth.

In 2019, the Respiratory protective equipment accounted for approximately 11% of the global revenue for the protective gear market. The growing prevalence of infectious biological hazards such as Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) are positively impacting the industry growth. Moreover, the recent coronavirus outbreak has led to unprecedented demand for protective gear from healthcare workers. The healthcare sector is generating the highest demand for the product, especially a full-face respirator in the current crisis. The escalating demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals will supplement the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market share over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3097

Key Offerings of the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3097

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

3M, Honeywell International, MSA Safety, Dragerwerk, Kimberly-Clark, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Protection Systems, Jayco Safety Products, and Bullard, Gentex, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The escalating demand for masks, respirators, gloves, and protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic is positively impacting the Respiratory protective equipment market growth.

• Based on type, the Air Purifying Respirators (APRs) segment dominates the respiratory protective equipment market share and is set to witness a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027 on account of extensive usage of APRs by industrial workers for protection against noxious gases and vapors.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the retail sales segment is forecast to exhibit a notable growth rate of 7.7% over the analysis period.

• In terms of end-use, the oil and gas industry dominated the market revenue share in 2019. However, the healthcare & pharmaceutical sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8% through 2027. Moreover, an unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic is further bolstering segmental growth.

• The APAC region is forecast to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.6% on account of the exponential growth of the textile sector, primarily in India and China.

• North America accounted for the second-largest share in the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market in 2019 and is set to witness a notable CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

• Europe is forecast to register a substantial growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period.

• In April 2020, The Trump Administration collaborated with 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of worker safety, consumer goods, and U.S. health care, to import additional respirators worth USD 166.5 billion into the United States.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Air-Purifying Respirators

• Supplied-Air Respirators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Defense & Public Safety Services

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Construction

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Direct/Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3097

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Protein Expression Market @ https://www.google.it/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-expression-market

Botulinum Toxin Injection Market @ https://www.google.vg/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/botulinum-toxin-injection-market

Microplate Market @ https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microplate-market

Over the Counter/OTC Test Market @ https://www.google.com.bz/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/over-the-counter-otc-test-market

Brain Bionics Market @ https://www.google.com.qa/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-bionics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.