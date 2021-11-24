Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2027

Reports And Data

Surging product demand from the biopharmaceutical industry including pre- & post-use sterilization applications of sterilizing grade filter integrity testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Filter Integrity Test Market size is estimated to reach USD 89.2 Million from USD 61.0 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing R&D spending, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user markets, including contract manufacturing organizations, academics, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Filter integrity is a vital element of sterility assurance during the production of vaccines or other biopharmaceutical products. A filter integrity test is a kind of testing process that is mainly used in the biopharma industry. It is extensively used for ensuring the purity of grade filters. The filter integrity test can be conducted both before as well as after the main filtration process. Diffusive flow, bubble point, and pressure hold testing are some of the most common filter integrity tests used for pharma applications.

The rise in innovations in the production of biopharmaceuticals, growth in contract service providers, and the launch of nano-biocatalysts will boost the global filter integrity test market growth over the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in consumer products, such as air purifiers, automotive, vacuum cleaners, and others, will also supplement filter integrity test market revenue share.

Key Offerings of the Global Filter Integrity Test Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Filter Integrity Test market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Filter Integrity Test market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Donaldson Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Sh-Surwa, Mdi Membrane Technologies, and Meissner Filtration Products, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on test type, the diffusion test is estimated to showcase the fastest rate of 5.4% over the analysis period.

• The bubble point test contributed to the largest revenue generation in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% through 2027. The test is witnessing high demand as it is a non-destructive test and does not lead to contamination of the filter.

• Based on filter type, the air filters segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global filter integrity test market revenue share, delivering a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the large-scale use of hydrophobic filters as these are exceptional for filtration, gas, low surface tension solvents, and venting applications.

• In terms of mechanism, the manual filters segment is forecast to witness a notable growth rate of 3.9% over the analysis period.

• The automated mechanism segment is likely to dominate the filter integrity market on account of technological advancements in the product, along with its benefits over manual mechanisms.

• Based on industry vertical, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment contributed to the largest revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027.

• In the regional landscape, North America is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.1% through 2027 on account of the growing investments in the R&D activities in the biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals sector.

• Europe is forecast to register a growth rate of 4.6% over the projected timeframe.

• The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a growth rate of 5.9% through 2027 on account of substantial investments by leading market players, a rise in medical research, and development activities supported by the regional government.

• Sartoius Stedium Biotech launched its new Sartocheck 5 Plus filter integrity tester on 15th November 2019. The new filter integrity test is designed specifically for use in downstream processing in pharmaceutical production.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Filter Integrity Test Market on the basis of test type, filter type, mechanism, industry vertical, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Bubble Point Test

• Diffusion Test

o Pressure Hold Test

o Forward Flow Test

o Pressure Decay Test

• Water Flow Integrity Test

Filter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Air

• Liquid

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Manual

• Automated

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Filter Integrity Test market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

