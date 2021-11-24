Smart Education and Learning Industry – Global Analysis and Market Overview | 2024

Smart Education and Learning Industry

The global smart education and learning industry offer comprehensive data & analysis on trends, competitive landscape, & regional opportunities in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased acceptance of e-learning in corporate & academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives for the promotion of e-learning in the developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, growth in number of mobile learning applications majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as security & privacy concerns and high cost of implementation hamper the growth of the smart education and learning industry.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart education & learning industry was valued at $240 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach at $994 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the educational content segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the smart education & learning industry.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Based on component, the educational content segment dominated the global industry in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of digital learning libraries and increase in emphasis on personalized learning. Furthermore, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in adoption of the software-as-a-service trend.

The global smart education & learning industry was led by the academics segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the corporate segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to surge in adoption of smart education & learning to impart corporate training through a range of online training courses.

In 2017, the global industry was dominated by the virtual instructor-led training segment, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the adaptive learning segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in need for individualized learning.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

