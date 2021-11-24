Ketogenic Diet Market Revenue to Cross USD 15,266.36 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

Increasing demand for ketogenic coffee to escalate ketogenic diet market growth at CAGR of 5.3% during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Ketogenic Diet Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy, and Others); and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others); and Geography,” the market accounted for US$ 10,221.40 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 15,266.36 million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

The ketogenic diet is known to be helpful in the reduction of weight approximately twice compared to the diet on a calorie-restricted low-fat diet. A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. With the increasing awareness about ketogen diet, there has been a rising demand for the introduction of ketogenic diet in various cuisines. The excess visceral fat accumulated in the abdominal cavity, is associated with insulin resistance and inflammation that may also be responsible for the metabolic dysfunction. The low carb ketogenic diet is considered effective in reducing this visceral fat that has been found to be the most common among overweight people.

In 2019, North America contributed to the largest share in the global ketogenic diet market. The growth of the Ketogenic Diet market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and health concern among the consumers. The increasing concern for obesity in countries like US and Canada propels the growth of the market in North America. Also, the presence of manufacturers who are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio to meet the demand of customers, act as a driving force behind the growth of the market.

Effect of COVID-19 on Ketogenic Diet Market

COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has rapidly spread around the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the UK, Italy and Argentina are among the most-affected nations in terms of affirmed cases and pronounced deaths, as of November 2020. According to WHO, there are ~58,712,326 affirmed cases and 1,388,528 death cases all around. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food & beverages industry is one of the major businesses enduring supply chain breaks, and manufacturing disruptions due to lockdown and office shutdowns.

Based on product type, the ketogenic diet market is segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy, and others. In 2019, the snacks segment dominated the market. The ketogenic snacks have to be low in carbs and sugars with high protein content. There is a wide range of options available as a ketogenic snack that is not just healthy but delicious too. There is a variety of ready to eat snacks that are keto-friendly and easily available. Avocados are the best available keto snacks that contain a high amount of fats and proteins. Avocados taste best with mayonnaise with a pinch of salt and pepper sprayed over it. Olives are a good source of fiber and fats with minimum proteins and carbs. Macadamia nuts are also a good ready to eat keto snack that contains minimal omega-6 content and high amounts of monounsaturated fats. The hormone-free and organic pepperoni with any added malto-dextrin, dextrose and unhealthy preservatives are also good keto snacks. There are several beef jerky snacks available that have very low or no-carb content with very few ingredients added to them. The bone broth is one of the healthiest ketogenic snacks with very low-calorie content.

Ketogenic Diet Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ample Foods; Ancient Nutrition; Danone S.A.; Keto And Company; Know Brainer Foods; Love Good Fats; Nestle S.A.; Perfect Keto; Pruvit Ventures, Inc.; and Zenwise Health are among the key players in the global Ketogenic Diet market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

