Demand for Subscription-Based Transportation Management Systems Is Surging As Clients Need a Solution-Cum-Service Bundle
Global Transportation Management System Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 Billion by 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a new report published by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global transportation management system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 6.9 Bn by 2021.
Under the likely scenario, the market is set register a CAGR of around 10.7% over the projection period of 2021 to 2031. North America remains the growth engine for transportation management system revenue owing to its expanding supply chain activities.
The notion that large enterprises form the backbone of most economies does not hold true in the present world. Apart from creating new employments, the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in direct value-added exports and total value-added exports has also been expanding across several countries.
With their growing stature, SMEs have started to embrace technology to streamline their business processes in order to stand competitive amid their large-scale counterparts.
Market Segments Covered in Transportation Management System Industry Analysis
By Component
Transportation Management Solutions
Planning and Execution Solutions
Order Management Solutions
Audit, Payment and Claims Solutions
Reporting and Analytics Solutions
Routing and Tracking Solutions
Transportation Management Services
Consulting Services
Integration and Implementation Services
Support and Maintenance Services
By Transportation Mode
Roadways-based Transportation Management Systems
Railways-based Transportation Management Systems
Airways-based Transportation Management Systems
Maritime-based Transportation Management Systems
By Deployment
On-premise Deployment of Transportation Management Systems
Cloud Deployment of Transportation Management Systems
By Vertical
Transportation Management Systems for Manufacturing
Transportation Management Systems for Retail
Transportation Management Systems for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Transportation Management Systems for Transportation and Logistics
Transportation Management Systems for Energy and Utilities
Transportation Management Systems for Government
Transportation management systems for Other Verticals
A comprehensive estimate of the Transportation Management System market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Transportation Management System during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Transportation Management System Market, buy now:-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6471
Competitive Analysis
According to the market research analysis, order wins have been the prominent development in the transportation management system market in recent years.
Some of the recent developments by key transportation management system providers are as follows:
In July 2021, Magnit PJSC, a prominent Russian retailer, implemented transportation management systems of SAP powered by SAP S/4HANA. The objective of this implementation was cost reduction, supply chain transparency, enhancement, and optimization of in-house transportation turnover.
In July 2021, GEFCO, an integrated logistics expert and provider of automotive logistics, selected the cloud-based transportation management system of Blue Yonder. It is oriented to bring about digital transformation to tackle complex logistics challenges.
In June 2021, Hy-Vee Inc., a retail store chain, deployed Manahattan Associate’s transportation management system.
