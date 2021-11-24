Cash Flow Market Future Growth Key Companies, Business Opportunities , Trends , Top Key Vendor , And Outlook 2028

Cash Flow Market Size – USD 367.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9 %

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cash flow market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4.0 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and data analytics, rapid growth of e-commerce sectors, and rising adoption of cloud- based finance solutions to improve planning and budgeting cycles.

Cash flow solutions help healthcare organizations to make comprehensive sales forecasts by measuring sales revenue regenerated from sales of potential drugs and new developments for marking the progress within each individual program. Such solutions also help these organizations track the research & development data, such as new therapy, upcoming releases, and clinical trial updates. Continued investment in personalized medicines and strategic alliances with clinical partners are essential since they enable organizations to improve test procedures and medicine effectiveness.

In December 2020, Intuit acquired Credit Karma, Inc., which is a consumer technology platform with over 110 Million users in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The acquisition will allow the company to create a new finance platform to help consumers to take control of their financial lives and make better decision with finances, especially during times such as that created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019, Sage, which is a market leader in cloud-based management solutions, acquired AutoEntry, which is a leading provider of data entry automation for bookkeepers, accountants, and businesses. The acquisition aims to accelerate Sage’s vision to become a major SaaS company, and follows a successful two-year partnership.

North America accounted for highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for liquidity management, emerging technologies such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, and presence of major companies in this region.

Intuit Inc., Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap

Emergen Research has segmented the cash flow market based on component, deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment

Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise-Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

IT & ITeS

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Corporation

Construction & Real Estate

Healthcare

Retails & E-Commerce

Others

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Cash Flow Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

