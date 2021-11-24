Celevideos Video Sharing Allows People Connect With Their Favorite Celebs

Connecting people with their favorite celebs is now easier than ever with the recently-launched Celevideos video-sharing platform.

It was a no-brainer for us to develop this platform in the Latin market.” — Cristian González

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celevideos allows people to purchase video messages from a wide range of celebrities, either for themselves or to send to others. This incredible platform was founded by businessman Cristian González and TV producer Paco López in 2019. The platform has grown in popularity thanks to its strong influence of reggaeton and its many collaborations with top reggaeton artists. Over the past several years, Celevideos has enabled people to engage with celebrities in a convenient and socially-distanced manner. The initiative has also been instrumental in enabling members of the entertainment industry to earn income in new ways, since concerts, productions, and events were canceled.

“When we started the project, we realized that it was promising because no one was marketing in Puerto Rico. It was a no-brainer for us to develop this platform in the Latin market, because of the connections we have,” explained co-founder Cristian González.

With an emphasis on convenience and affordability, purchasing videos from celebrities through Celevideos is very simple. How it works is easy: start by browsing through the platform’s many offerings, and then fill out the request form describing the type of content one would like from a chosen performer. Upon completion, share the video with friends and family. According to Lopez, "The cost can be $5, $10, and up to $10,000; whatever the artist charges." González added: “We allow the artists to state their rates at their discretion.”

The range of categories of different celebs available through Celevideos is immense. The sprawling roster includes an exciting mix of YouTubers, musicians, actors, models, TV and radio personalities, politicians, famous makeup artists, LGBTQ personalities, and influencers. Some of the most popular stars on Celevideos include rapper Ozuna, singer Ednita Nazario, Enrique Arce from the series Casa de Papel on Netflix, model and presenter Jaime Mayol, pro ball player Anthony Benson, actress Natalia Rivera, rapper Almighty, reggaeton rapper Wisin, YouTuber Didi Romero, producer DJ Nelson, Playboy and Sports Illustrated model Priscilla Hugginz Ortiz, and actress Angelique Burbu.

Currently, for the Christmas season, Celevideos has a host of special talent, including:

Influencers: Molusco, Yummy, Realengo, Gabilon, NorBert music, Coreano Loco, and Tatito Tales

Kids artists: SOYCAMILIANDO, Toy Factory, Daniel el Travieso/ Familia Travieso, and Atención Atención

Navidad: Barreto El Show, Julio Sanabria, Plenealo, Reyes Magos, and Santa Claus

Reggaeton: Ozuna, Tempo, Randy, Jowell, Nejo El Broko, Franco El Gorila, Wiso G, Almighty, DJ Nelson, Auudi, Brray, Falo, Guelo Star, Hozwal, Jamsha, Joyce Santana, Ken Y, Keytel, La Duraca, Los legendarios, Lunytunes, PJ Sin SUela, RKM, Trebol Clan, Wisin, Yaga, and Yaviah, La Exce and more.

With an emphasis on Puerto Rican and Latin American stars, for anyone considering having personalized content made by a favorite celeb or influencer, Celevideos is a truly unique platform. For birthdays, anniversaries, special occasions, or just for fun, purchasing a personalized video and being able to share it is a one-of-a-kind experience. Because the celebs state their pricing and are free to offer discounts at their own discretion, in most cases, purchasing video content through Celevideos is an affordable and unique way to connect with favorite stars.

Founded by Cristian González and Paco López, Celevideos is a platform that enables fans to purchase personalized videos from their favorite celebrities and entertainers. The video-sharing site was started 2 years ago, enabling artists and entertainers to earn new streams of income. The platform has grown tremendously in the past year, as a result of its exciting collaborations with numerous artists, particularly in the reggaeton genre. With hundreds of different musicians, models, actors, TV personalities, YouTubers, and influencers, Celevideos has become the top video-sharing site featuring Puerto Rican and Latin American talent. For more information or to purchase a video, visit https://celevideos.com/.