Women’s Waterproof Puffer Jackets With Hoods – Long Puffer Coats Canada Launch

Frank And Oak have updated their range of women’s outerwear to include their latest item, the Hygge puffer coat in dark rose. The coat is also available in four other colours. The collection includes sustainable puffer coats, puffer jackets and parkas for women.

Frank And Oak’s newly updated collection includes a variety of styles and designs of puffer coats, lightweight transitional jackets, and practical waterproof parkas for women.

The recently expanded winter range from Frank And Oak offers customers a selection of durable coats crafted from sustainable and eco-conscious materials, in line with the company’s goals.

Based in Montreal and founded in 2012, Frank And Oak is as much a lifestyle brand as it is a fashion brand. Shaped around the everyday needs of Canadian people, the company expresses its style and design standards by moving against the fast fashion industry and offering sustainably made clothing that lasts.

Developed with a recycled polyester lining and shell that’s breathable and water-resistant, the Hygge puffer coat is insulated using state-of-the-art cruelty-free Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume® filling. This offers all the warmth of natural down, but is far warmer when wet, keeping wearers snug even when the temperature drops to -25ºC.

Featuring a double-breasted design and mid-length cut, the coat is available in dark rose, walnut, black, sand, and Atlantic green, with a milky, semi-dull lamination to the outer fabric layer. Cozy thanks to the padded hygge style, fleece-lined pockets, and zip closure hood, the coat is practical and durable. Offered in sizes ranging from XS to XL, the Hygge puffer coat is slightly oversized for maximum comfort.

With their latest announcement, the company continues to expand their durable range of sustainable fashion and strive towards better living, providing Canadian-inspired style for men and women.

“This coat is great,” said one satisfied customer. “It fits wonderfully and the hood is nice and big. As someone who is tall and has a big head, I appreciate how big the hood is as hoods are usually too small for me. It is a great-looking coat.”

