Digital PCR Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2021 to 2028

The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, and its projected to highest CAGR of 9.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Digital PCR Market was accounted for $508.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.14 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, technological advancements, and surge in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines have boosted the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, high cost of dPCR devices and reimbursement issues hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for dPCR systems and SARS-CoV-2 kits owing to higher sensitivity of dPCR, ease in understanding the results, and lack of inhibition from sample types.

• More and more market players acquired the emergency use of authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to meet the demand for diagnostic tests for Covid-19 patients.

The global digital PCR market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, and geography. Based on technology, the droplet dPCR segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the chip-based dPCR segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the software and service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. However, the consumables and reagents segment dominated the market in terms of share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global digital PCR market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The global digital PCR market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 4basebio AG, Merck KGaA, JN Medsys, Stilla Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Combinati, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

