Tape Storage Market Expected to Reach $9.42 Billion by 2030, Tape Cartridges Segment is the most Lucrative Segments

Tape Storage Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tape storage market is going through enormous transformation and growth. Tape storage has been displaced as a primary back-up storage around the globe; however, it is experiencing huge growth in adoption as it is a well-suited solution for the purpose of archiving digital data. This is attributes to its low cost, long-term durability, and high data storage capacity. In addition, growth in industrialization is leading to the growth in number of organizations globally that increases the demand for data backup; thereby, fueling the tape storage market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Tape Storage Market by Component (Tape Cartridges and Tape Vault), Technology (LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV), Capacity (Less Than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and More Than 100 PB), Use Case (Archiving and Backup), End Use (Cloud Providers, Data Center, and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Government & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to a report, the global tape storage market size was valued at $4.31 billion in 2019 to $9.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, top investment pockets, and major investment feasibility. These data and statistics are helpful for Tape Storage Market players, startups, stakeholders, and investors to gain useful insights and information on the market and adopt necessary strategies.

The report offers a detailed analysis of top market players operating in the global Tape Storage Market. The leading players analyzed in the report include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

They have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to achieve sustainable growth and competitive edge across the international markets.

The research offers extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Tape Storage Market. These insights are helpful in determining driving forces, capitalize on them, and take necessary steps to achieve growth. In addition, market players, investors, and new entrants can tap on new opportunities, explore the market potential, and gain competitive edge.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global Tape Storage Market based on type, applications, end users and region. Detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This analysis is helpful in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and determining strategies to achieve sustainable growth.

The research provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of each region in the global Tape Storage Market. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights are helpful in devising strategies and tap on new opportunities in new markets. AMR also offers customization services for a particular region and segment on demand.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Tape Storage Market size along with the current global Tape Storage Market trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Tape Storage Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The Tape Storage Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Key Market Segments

• BY TECHNOLOGY

o LTO-1 to LTO-5

o LTO-6

o LTO-7

o LTO-8

o LTO-9

o DDS-1

o DDS-2

o DDS-3

o DDS-4

o DLT IV

• BY COMPONENT

o Tape Cartridges

o Tape Vault

• BY CAPACITY

o Less Than 1 TB

o 1 TB to 200 TB

o 201 TB to 999 TB

o 1 PB to 100 PB

o More Than 100 PB

• BY USE CASE

o Archiving

o Backup

• BY END USE

o Cloud Providers

o Data Center

o Enterprises

• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Media & Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Oil & Gas

o Government & Defense

• BY REGION

o North America

 U.S

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

